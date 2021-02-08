Killer herdsmen attack Ogun village, kill farmer

A farmer, identified as Dele Olowoniyi has been slaughtered by suspected Fulani herdsmen while asleep on his farm settlement at Oha village, Imeko, in Imeko- Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Olowoniyi’s lifeless body was said to have been discovered by his wife on Sunday morning. There were several matchete cuts on the deceased’s neck and other parts of the body.

A source told New Telegraph that unknown Fulani herdsmen stormed the village in the midnight with guns and cutlass and allegedly killed Olowoniyi on his farm settlement.

He said: “One of our brothers here in Imeko was killed in the early hours of today (Sunday) around 1a.m. by Fulani herdsmen.

“They stormed the village during the midnight with guns and cutlasses, they were shooting sporadically, destroying all our properties, and even destroyed all our farms.

“Dele Olowoniyi was slaughtered by the killer Fulani herdsmen at Oha village, Imeko, in Imeko-Afon. After killing him, they left for Iwoye Ketu.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident. He however, said the killers were yet to be apprehended.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC) in the 2019 election in Ogun State, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, yesterday condemned the attack on Oha village in Imeko, Imeko-Afon local government area of the State by suspected Fulani herdsmen. Isiaka, aforemostpolitician from Imeko-Afon local government called for a thorough investigation into the incident which led to the gruesome murder of the farmer.

He said: “I am traumatised by this gruesome and inhuman act that has left myself, the communities and well-meaning Nigerians devastated.

“Those who perpetrated this evil are not only enemies of Imeko-Afon, but enemies of Nigeria and humanity. This has continued unabated for too long and it is clear something must be done to halt the endless killing of our people.”

