Killer of Kogi PDP Women’s Leader ailed 12 years

A High Court in Idah, Kogi, has sentenced one Ocholi Edicha to 12 years and six months in prison over his involvement in the killing of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader, Salome Abuh, in the state. Abuh was burnt alive in her house in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area of the state, during the collation of the November 2019 governorship election result, according to an online news portal, TheCable. After the incident, the police paraded six suspects, including Edicha. He was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, mischief by fire, and culpable homicide.

In the judgment delivered on Wednesday, Fola Ajayi, the judge, convicted the defendant on all the counts levelled against him. Ajayi held that he agreed with the oral testimony canvassed by witnesses and statements made to the police. Although, the defendant had denied making a statement to the police, he accepted some aspects of the statement, which was later admitted by the court despite the fact that a total of five witnesses were called during the trial.

Like this: Like Loading...