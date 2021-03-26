News

Killer of Kogi PDP Women’s Leader ailed 12 years

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A High Court in Idah, Kogi, has sentenced one Ocholi Edicha to 12 years and six months in prison over his involvement in the killing of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader, Salome Abuh, in the state. Abuh was burnt alive in her house in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area of the state, during the collation of the November 2019 governorship election result, according to an online news portal, TheCable. After the incident, the police paraded six suspects, including Edicha. He was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, mischief by fire, and culpable homicide.

In the judgment delivered on Wednesday, Fola Ajayi, the judge, convicted the defendant on all the counts levelled against him. Ajayi held that he agreed with the oral testimony canvassed by witnesses and statements made to the police. Although, the defendant had denied making a statement to the police, he accepted some aspects of the statement, which was later admitted by the court despite the fact that a total of five witnesses were called during the trial.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Akeredolu to herders: Quit Ondo forests or face consequences

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Disowns promoters of secession bid in S’West   Adewale Momoh Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has renewed his eviction order to armed cattle herders and other illegal occupants of forest reserves in the state, warning that those who choose to flout the order will be doing so at their own peril.   The governor […]
News

NEMA gives flood victims N800m palliatives in Abia

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated over N80 million worth of relief materials to victims of flood and landslide disasters in Abia State to enable them cushion the effect of the disaster. Head of Imo/Abia Operations office of NEMA, Mr. Evans Ugoh, confirmed this yesterday in Owerri. He said the beneficiaries of the […]
News

Bagudu approves N3bn for payment of gratuities

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has approval N3 billion for the payment of the gratuity of retired civil servants in the state. A statement signed by the Commissioner for Finance, Ibrahim Augie, in Birnin Kebbi, said N2 billion was approved for the state government verified retirees, while N1 billion was approved for local governments […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica