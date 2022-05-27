Killer of my daughter bathed on her corpse –Mother

…says she was used for money ritual

T he mother of 22 year-old Motunrayo Odubanjo, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, simply identified as Toba, last week Wednesday, May 18, at Pakuro area of Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, has narrated how her daughter was stabbed with broken tile which led to her death. The bereaved mother, Mrs. Toyin Odubanjo said after her daughter was killed, the alleged boyfriend brought out local sponge and black soap and started bathing on the corpse of her daughter and making some incantations about money. Our correspondent gathered that the incident threw the whole Kaara Nla village into panic before some passersby saw the suspect identified simply as Toba bathing on the corpse of the girl and then invited the police. The suspect was later held and his hands tied to the back by some residents of the village who saw him bathing on the corpse of the deceased and then invited policemen from Mowe Divisional Police Station, who later arrived the scene and picked him and then evacuated the remains of Motunrayo to their station before she was later deposited at the mortuary. The 48 year-old mother of Motunrayo said while Toba was being taken away by the policemen he was shouting that he would not stay long with the police before returning to enjoy his wealth that would be in multiple.

How she heard about her daughter’s death

Mrs. Odubanjo said she was with a friend in the neighbourhood when one of Motunrayo’s friends, Rasheedat, came to call her that her daughter, had been stabbed and she’s bleeding profusely and that “I should come with her.” “Immediately I was informed about the incident, I and my friend dashed out of her apartment and went straight to the scene; when we got there, a crowd had already gathered. when I saw how my daughter was killed I fainted, but I was later revived and I followed the policemen to their station with the suspect and the corpse of my daughter in their van.” She said: “I never knew my daughter was dating the Toba.

It could be that they met each other where she was learning hairdressing and my daughter never mentioned his name to me whenever she was discussing with me or her sisters. “On the fateful day the incident occurred, we both slept at home, but I was surprised when she woke up early preparing for work. When I asked her why she was going to work early, she said that they had a left over work they needed to finish that was why she was in a haste to get to the shop, but I never knew that was the last time I am going to see and hear from her. “While she was going to work that fateful morning I gave her N500 to buy food, because we were yet to prepare food before she left home.

I was with a friend in the neighbourhood when my daughter’s friend came to call me, even I didn’t wear shoes when I got to the scene.” She added that before she got to the scene, she was told that Toba after committing the act, brought out local sponge and black soap and started bathing on Motunrayo’s corpse.

“I was also told that my daughter tried to escape from him, but Toba overpowered her and stabbed her with the broken tile on the neck. It is not true that my husband said he was less concerned about his daughter’s death. “My husband was not even aware that his daughter had been killed, he was at his workshop where he works as a vulcaniser, close to Mowe Police Station when he saw a crowd gathered at the station. He went to check what was happening it was in the process that he saw the lifeless body of his daughter on the ground and raises the alarm that it was his daughter.

“I was told the suspect had been transferred to the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Abeokuta for further investigations. But I am appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to help me, because when the suspect was being taken away by the police he was boosting that he is coming back to enjoy his money. I don’t want my daughter to die in vain, I don’t know anybody except God. All I want for her is justice because she was killed for money ritual purposes.

“The deceased was my second child out of four. She never for once told me anything about Toba. In order for my daughters not to be wayward, I always make sure I give them whatever they asked for from me. Even when Motunrayo told me she needed phone I went to Computer Village in Lagos to buy the phone for her. I am working because of them. Her boss also told me that she was the first person she called when the suspect was trying to stab her, but before her boss could get to the scene the deed had been done. “Since the incident happened, none of Toba’s family members have visited us to condole with us. I don’t want him to return, I also want him dead. It was after the incident occurred that I was hearing rumour that she was pregnant, it is a blatant lie. She was not pregnant.”

Motunrayo’s sister reacts

Corroborating her mother, the deceased elder sister, Mariam Odubanjo said it was not true, her younger sister was not pregnant. Mariam said she was sleeping when she heard the cry of Rasheedat and her mother, they were already on motorbike heading towards the scene of the crime shouting Motunrayo’s name repeatedly on the motorcycle.

“My thought was that it was a fight; while I was going I rushed to call some guys in our area to assist me if it was a fight. It was when I got to the scene that I discovered that it was more than a fight, my sister was already soaked in blood on the floor. I was just crying because I don’t even know what to d “Sincerely, I have not seen Toba before and my sister never even mentioned his name to me before. When I went to Ogun State Police Command, Abeokuta, with my father, the suspect was brought out from the cell to me and he was asked if he knew me, he said no, he also said he doesn’t know our house. Saying it was only Motunrayo that he knew. It was after the incident that people started saying he is selling Indian Hemp and also a tiler, I don’t know the kind of work he is doing.

“All I want for my sister is justice because I don’t want her to die in vain. My parents have suffered a lot for us, when it is time for us to be taking care of them was when Motunrayo was killed. Since the day she died I have not been able to sleep well, I am always seeing her in my dream weeping.

I like her because she was a gentle girl and she was also not a wayward girl, I can vouch for her because she was someone I trusted so much and I confided in her alot. How this incident happened is known to God.” Our correspondent also gathered that two days to the incident the suspect was said to be buying drinks for everybody in the village where he resides, claiming that in two days’ time he would become a millionaire.

The suspect is said to have built two houses already and he was about to complete the third one and my advice to young girls is that they should be mindful of the person they are going out with, because what the young boys are doing now is money ritual. When contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the story. Oyeyemi said the suspect is already with the homicide section of the Command, but the suspect denied he was the one who killed the girl. We are still doing our own investigation, but will are going to get to the root of the matter. The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered full scale investigation into the matter. After completion of the investigation, the suspect would be charged to court.

