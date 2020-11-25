Metro & Crime

Killers of policeman in my compound won’t go unpunished –Dickson

Former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said that those who killed a police officer in a late night attack on his compound on November 19, 2020, would not go unpunished. He promised that all efforts would be made to ensure that those who planned, executed and funded the reprehensible act were brought to justice.

The former governor made the promise yesterday when he visited his Toru Orua country home with party leaders, government officials, top stakeholders and supporters from the Bayelsa West Senatorial District. Dickson, who visited his compound for the first time since the unfortunate attack, repeated his call on all Bayelsa State citizens and the Ijaw nation to volunteer necessary information that could lead to the immediate arrest of the murderous hoodlums.

The former governor lamented that the hoodlums, who killed the policeman, also took away his weapon and called on the security agencies to ensure a speedy investigation of the cruel action. He said that the criminals forced their way into the church and ransacked it while looking for whatever object of their mission. Dickson condoled with the family of the policeman. He said that it was not true that the assailants were on a mission to attack anybody but to perpetrate other criminal activities as shown by the ransacking of the church. “We call for calm.

There should be no hasty conclusion, there should be no reprisals for whatever reason. “We promise that the late officer will have justice served. Whoever was part of this dastardly act, whoever committed this cowardly and criminal act that led to the death of this officer, whoever conspired, whoever procured, whoever guided or supported and encouraged by whatever means whatsoever, will be apprehended and justice will be served.

“This we promise and so I want to call on all particularly in this election period to go about their electioneering activities peacefully. On the election day you should turn out in enmasse to vote and as at today there is virtually know opposition.”

