Killers of Sokoto female student must face justice, says British High Commissioner

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State on Thursday by some fellow students over her comments that were alleged to be an insult to Prophet Mohammed, calling for proper justice to be served on the matter.

In a tweet on Friday, Laing said the authorities must ensure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to justice. “I condemn the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, and urge the police and relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators of this horrific act are made to face justice in line with the law,” she wrote. She further stated that: I condemn the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, and urge the police and relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators of this horrific act are made to face justice in line with the law.

