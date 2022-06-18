News

Killers who shot Paraguayan prosecutor on honeymoon jailed

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Four people accused of murdering a high-profile Paraguayan prosecutor while he was on his honeymoon have been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The accused confessed to killing anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, 45, on a private beach resort in Colombia, reports the BBC.

Pecci investigated high-profile corruption and money-laundering cases in his native Paraguay.

Colombian authorities believe it is likely that organised crime groups arranged the murder.

Pecci and his wife were on the sixth and final day of their honeymoon when he was killed on Baru, an idyllic island off the Caribbean coast.

The judge presiding over the case in the northern city of Cartegna said the full sentence of 47 years each for the four people was cut in half as part of a plea deal, but ruled out other benefits such as serving any of the sentences at home.

A fifth person accused of involvement has pleaded innocent, while a sixth suspect remains at large, Colombian police said.

Authorities believe the Brazilian prison gang First Capital Command, a major exporter of cocaine, was involved in coordinating the murder, but said that they have been unable to identify the mastermind behind the attack.

Colombian Attorney General Francisco Barbosa told reporters during a press conference earlier this month that the men had been paid a sum of around $500,000 (£408,000) for their part in the hit.

Investigators added that the crime may be connected to international drug trafficking and “radical terrorism”.

Just two hours before the attack,  Pecci’s wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera, had posted a picture on her Instagram account announcing that they were expecting a baby.

She said that they were on a stretch of private beach of Decameron Hotel on Tuesday morning when her husband was targeted.

“Two men attacked Marcelo. They came in a small boat, or on a jet ski, the truth is I did not see well,” she told El Tiempo newspaper last month.

She said that one of the men got off and “without a word he shot Marcelo twice, one [bullet] hit him in the face and another in the back”.

Ms Aguilera was not injured in the attack.

Pecci was part of “A Ultranza Py”, the biggest operation against cocaine trafficking and money laundering in Paraguay’s history.

According to Paraguayan media, the operation broke up a ring which smuggled drugs from cocaine-producing hotspots Colombia and Bolivia through Paraguay to Europe.

He was part of the international team which earlier this year seized hundreds of millions of dollars in assets and arrested dozens of suspects.

The US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs said that “Pecci’s work fighting organised crime stands as an example to us all – especially his efforts to bring to justice those who engaged in money laundering, drug trafficking, and corruption”.

While Pecci had bodyguards in Paraguay, he did not have any protection while on his honeymoon in Colombia, and the Colombian police said it had not been aware of his presence in the country.

Last month, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo condemned what he called the “cowardly assassination of the prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia saddens all of the Paraguayan nation”.

“We condemn in the most energetic terms this tragic occurrence and redouble our commitment in the fight against organised crime.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG won’t spare sponsors of terrorism, Malami assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has assured that all those found culpable of funding terrorism in the country would not be spared but would be arrested and prosecuted. The Minister gave this assurance Friday in an interaction with State House Correspondents in the Presidential Villa. Malami, who […]
News

FG unveils plans to tackle livestock sector’s challenges

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Government said it has mapped out plans to immediately tackle the challenges inhibiting growth and development of the country’s livestock sector. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) disclosed this on Friday at the opening ceremony of the Summit on National Livestock Transformation Plan, Co-organised by the Agriculture Correspondents Association of […]
News

Edo: Community appeals to Obaseki, Oba of Benin over health centre

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Elders of Ugbokun community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, to al-low one of their sons, Dr. Osazee Woghiren completed the health centre project he started in order to cater for the health needs of his people. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica