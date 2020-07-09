Killing of 6 policemen: Operatives arrest 7-man bank robbers

A seven-man gang suspected to have have robbed three commercial banks in Ekiti and Ondo states, have been arrested by police operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

The robbery operations, which resulted in the killing of six policemen, were carried out in 2019 and 2020.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, presented the gang members, and 23 others suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping, cattle rustling and other related cases.

“Police Operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad have arrested a seven-man criminal gang that attacked and robbed three comm​ercial banks in the South-West states of Ondo and Ekiti between 2019 and 2020, killed innocent citizens including six policemen and carted away several millions of naira.

“Investigation reveals that the dare-devil armed robbers – Tunbosun Ojo ‘m’ 42years, Ismaila Ojo ‘m’ 25years, Victor Oyeyemi ‘m’ 36years, Dele Ariyo ‘m’ 44years, Shola Oladimeji ‘m’ 50years, Olubodun Folayemi ‘m’ 44years and Adeniyi John ‘m’ 42 years – carried out the robbery of a commercial bank in Ile-oluji, Ondo State on 7th February, 2020 where four (4) policemen were killed.

“Similarly they were also involved in the robbery of a Microfinance Bank in Idanre, Ondo State in December, 2019 and a commercial bank at Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State where two policemen lost their lives,” Mba said.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large and to recover other sophisticated weapons used in the operations,” Mba added.

