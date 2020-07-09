News

Killing of 6 policemen: Operatives arrest 7-man bank robbers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

A seven-man gang suspected to have have robbed three commercial banks in Ekiti and Ondo states, have been arrested by police operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad (STS).
The robbery operations, which resulted in the killing of six policemen, were carried out in 2019 and 2020.
Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, presented the gang members, and 23 others suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping, cattle rustling and other related cases.
“Police Operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad have arrested a seven-man criminal gang that attacked and robbed three comm​ercial banks in the South-West states of Ondo and Ekiti between 2019 and 2020, killed innocent citizens including six policemen and carted away several millions of naira.
“Investigation reveals that the dare-devil armed robbers – Tunbosun Ojo ‘m’ 42years, Ismaila Ojo ‘m’ 25years, Victor Oyeyemi ‘m’ 36years, Dele Ariyo ‘m’ 44years, Shola Oladimeji ‘m’ 50years, Olubodun Folayemi ‘m’ 44years and Adeniyi John ‘m’ 42 years – carried out the robbery of a commercial bank in Ile-oluji, Ondo State on 7th February, 2020 where four (4) policemen were killed.
“Similarly they were also involved in the robbery of a Microfinance Bank in Idanre, Ondo State in December, 2019 and a commercial bank at Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State where two policemen lost their lives,” Mba said.
“Efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large and to recover other sophisticated weapons used in the operations,” Mba added.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Singer, Mr Dutch continues giveaway spree, gives out N5 milllion to mark birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Nigerian Afro-cyborg singer, Bright Ukpabi, better known as Mr. Dutch who fed 50 thousand less-fortunate Nigerians through his foundation, Mr Dutch Foundation during the pandemic lockdown has continued in the same tradition by doling out 5 million naira to the same set of people to mark his birthday which comes up today, June 26, […]
News

US election: Hundreds of George W Bush officials endorse Biden

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hundreds of officials who worked for former Republican United States President George W Bush endorsed Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden on Wednesday, the latest Republican-led group coming out to oppose the re-election of Donald Trump. The officials, including Cabinet secretaries and other senior people in the Bush administration, have formed a political action committee called […]
News

Buhari: Polio-free status, a hard won battle

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

P resident Muhammadu Buhari has described the recent achievement of a Wild Polio Virus Free status by the country as a hard won battle.     According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President who congratulated Nigerians on the joyous occasion appreciated all partners, local and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: