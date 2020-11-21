News

Killing of black man by guards at Brazil supermarket sparks protests

The brutal killing of a black man at the hands of two white security guards outside a supermarket has sparked outrage across Brazil.
The killing happened on Thursday, the eve of Black Consciousness Day, and spurred anti-racism protests on Friday.
Footage showed Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, 40, being repeatedly punched in the face by the guards at a Carrefour store in Porto Alegre, reports Sky News.
One of the guards, it has emerged, was an off-duty military police officer.
They were arrested, and the Brazilian subsidiary of the French supermarket group Carrefour said it had cut ties with the security firm that provided the guards.

