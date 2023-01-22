News

Killing Of Catholic Priest: Alarming, unacceptable – PFN raises alarm

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has condemned the recent attacks on clergymen in the country, especially the killing of Rev. Fr. Father Isaac Achi of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin-Koro in Niger State, saying the situation has become alarming and unacceptable.

A statement by PFN made available to journalists in Kaduna Sunday said the killing of Father Achi in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State by bandits has become a killing too many and called on the government to put in place measures to stem the tide.

The statement signed by Bishop Francis Wale Oke, President of PFN also noted that the organisation is deeply “saddened by yet another vicious, cruel, barbaric attack on a clergyman. The killing of Achi is indeed one killing too many. The continuous killing, as well as kidnapping of Christian clerics in Nigeria is very alarming and unacceptable.

“Nigeria has become a killing field where people are slaughtered like animals and the perpetrators go scot free. This has to be stopped at all costs. The government must do everything possible to bring an end to this evil,” they said.

PFN also called on the Federal Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to “salvage this ugly situation and give Nigerians a new lease of life.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

