Killing of cows in Oyo: Makinde to compensate owners, pay medical bills of injured persons

Following the shooting to death of 24 cows and injuring of three, as well as some people who sustained injuries in an Ibadan community on Saturday, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has directed the state’s Ministry of Health to take over the medical bills of the injured persons.

Some yet-to-be- identified gunmen early Saturday morning shot several cartridges of double barrel guns at the herd of cattle, killing 24 of them at Alafara community in the Ologuneru/Apata axis of Ibadan, while injuring some persons in the shoot-out.

Reports have it that residents of the community were thrown into panic as gun shots were being heard sporadically and expended cartridges of bullets were later seen littering the ground. Bodies of the dead cows also littered the area with three seen critically injured with bullet wounds.

Shortly after the incident was announced, the Oyo State Police Command, through the Eleyele Divisional Police Office, had immediately mobilised to the scene declating that its operatives were on the trail of the perpetrators, as investigations continued.