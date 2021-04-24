News

Killing of Kaduna varsity students barbaric – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…says perpetrators’ll suffer for their wickedness, brutality

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as barbaric the killing of three of the abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna.
Buhari in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Saturday assured that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be made to suffer for their wickedness and brutality.

Commenting on the recurring incidents of kidnappings and killings in Kaduna State in particular, the President condemned them as “barbaric terror attacks,” describing  as “unfortunate the tenor of some political and religious leaders that seem to further incite and stoke the pain and anguish of mourning families who are forced to confront these tragedies.

“Addressing this scourge, requires great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger it poses to our democracy and peaceful life in the country,” he added.

Buhari gave strong assurances that those who think that profits can be made, either from money paid as ransom or in politics, “will suffer with equal measure of recompense under the full weight of the law for their wickedness and brutality.”

“Banditry, kidnapping and the politics of murders will be fought with all the resources available to our country,” the President declared.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Air pollution can cause plaque build-up in the brain

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said older adults exposed to air pollution might have a heightened risk of abnormal ‘plaque’ accumulation in the brain. Their findings were published online in ‘JAMA Neurology’. Plaques refer to clumps of protein called betaamyloid that build up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease, the […]
News

Woman docked for selling son to travel abroad

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Muhammad Kabir Kano Sharia Police popularly known as Hisbah in Fagge Local Government Area, Kano State are currently synergizing with other security agencies in the state to unravel the reason behind the resolve of a middle aged woman popularly known as Hauwa for selling her biological children.   Checks revealed that the woman, who is […]
News Top Stories

Buhari restates confidence in Army, assures of more support

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

  President Muhammadu Buhari restated his confidence in the ability of the Nigerian Army to protect the territorial integrity of the nation, particularly in the ongoing war against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.   While assuring that the Federal Government will increase manpower and improve training to meet the changing dynamics of security in the country, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica