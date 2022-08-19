News

Killing of Motorist: Group demands prosecution of FRSC official

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has condemned the ‘intentional and extrajudicial killing’ of a motorist at Umuikaa junction along Aba – Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). In a statement signed by its President General, Hon. Goodluck Ibem, COSEYL demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the officers involved. The group noted with dismay that those whose duties were to make the roads safe have sadly made them unsafe by killing motorists on a regular basis.

The statement reads: “The FRSC officials and the Navy work hand-in-hand on that junction to intimidate, harass, extort, maim and kill motorists. The killing of the motorist is to instill fear in other motorists so that no motorists dare challenge them or pass their checkpoint without paying a bribe.

“The impunity with which the law enforcement agents conduct their operations without any interference or regulations from the authorities who put them there, shows that their power is more than or higher than the power of President Muhammadu Buhari. Their illicit operations portray that they are the ones who are superior to the president of Nigeria.

 

