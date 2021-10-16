News

Killing of MP Sir David Amess was terrorism, say police

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess is being treated as a terrorist incident by police.

Sir David was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said there was potential link to Islamist extremism, reports the BBC.

A 25-year-old British man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and police said they were not seeking anyone else over the death.

As part of the investigation, officers are carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area, the Met said.

The force believes the man acted alone but inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are continuing.

The man is in custody in Essex, police added.

Government sources have told the BBC he is a British national who, from initial inquiries, appears to be of Somali heritage.

Sir David, 69, who represented Southend West, was holding a constituency surgery – where voters can meet their MP and discuss concerns – at Belfairs Methodist Church on Friday when he was attacked at 12:05 BST.

Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington said Sir David was “simply dispensing his duties when his life was horrifically cut short”.

Counter-terrorism officers are working with Essex Police and the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit.

“The fatal stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea has tonight been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by Counter Terrorism Policing,” the Met said.

“The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information or with footage from CCTV, dash cams or video doorbell, to contact them.

‘Senseless attack’

Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked police forces to immediately review security arrangements for MPs, saying the killing represented “a senseless attack on democracy itself”.

She added that “questions are rightly being asked about the safety of our country’s elected representatives”.

Sir David had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children. He is the second serving MP to be killed in the past five years, following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described him as “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics”.

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told BBC Two’s Newsnight police were contacting all MPs to check on their security and reassure them.

He went ahead with his own constituency surgery on Friday evening, saying it was essential MPs retained their relationship with their constituents.

“We have got to make sure that democracy survives this,” he said.

But Conservative MP Tobias Elwood told BBC Radio 4’s World Tonight he would recommend no MP should have face-to-face meetings with constituents following the stabbing of Sir David.

“You can move to Zoom… you can actually achieve an awful lot over the telephone,” he said.

And Kim Leadbeater, the sister of Mrs Cox and MP for Batley and Spen, said her partner had asked her to stand down from her role following Sir David’s death.

Tributes have been paid to Sir David from across politics and within his local community.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had an “outstanding record of passing laws to help the most vulnerable”, adding “we’ve lost today a fine public servant and a much loved-friend and colleague”.

Father Jeff Woolnough, parish priest at nearby St Peter’s Catholic Church, led a mass on Friday evening in memory of Sir David, who he called “Mr Southend”.

He described him as a “great, great guy” and said faith communities had “lost their greatest supporter”.

Southend councillor John Lamb said Sir David was “a very good, hard working constituency MP who worked for everyone”.

And Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was a “dark and shocking day”, adding that the country had “been here before” with the death of Jo Cox.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Diri to INC: You haven’t lived up to expectation

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday carpeted the Ijaw National Congress (INC), expressing regret that the body has not lived up to expectation as the voice of the Ijaw nation. This was as the governor said that as a result of this, he and some Ijaw leaders of thought had commenced the process of […]
News

Trump tours parts of Louisiana, Texas hit by Hurricane Laura

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump on Saturday toured areas hit by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and in Texas receiving briefings on emergency operations and relief efforts. “One thing I know about this state, it rebuilds fast,” Trump told a gathering that included Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, U.S. lawmakers and federal agency officials. Trump did not […]
News

Insecurity: Report lauds Nigerian Army on human rights, rescue of abductees

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Army has received massive praises for showcasing a high level of human rights compliance in its various operations across the country this year.  The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) made the revelation in a special report appraising the performance of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in 2020.  In the report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica