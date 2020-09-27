Metro & Crime

Killing of policemen’ll strengthen fight against insurgency – IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has said that Friday’s attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, at Barwati village in Borno State, by suspected terrorists, will not dampen the morale of security personnel prosecuting the counter-insurgency war.

 

Rather, the IGP assured that “the incident has further served as impetus in strengthening the resolve and commitment of the personnel of the Force in the fight against insurgency and other crimes”.

 

Adamu gave the assurance in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba.

 

Reports say at least 30 people, including soldiers, policemen as well as civilians, were killed during the ambush on the convoy.

 

However, the Defence Headquarters had said that 18 lives, including four soldiers, 10 Policemen and four civilians, was lost during the attack.

 

“The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has condemned the attack on a security convoy in Borno State by armed men suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists,” Mba said.

 

According to him, the convoy came under attack on Friday, September 25, along Monguno – Cross Kawua road as it was heading to the ancient town of Baga, as part of collective efforts at restoring civil authority in the community.

 

Consequently, the police chief has directed concerned officers to ensure adequate medical attention for the personnel that sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Our Correspondants
