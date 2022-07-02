Killing of Rev Fr. Odia by herdsmen barbaric, deprived us of committed priest – Bishop Dunia, Osigwe

For friends and relations of murdered 4I-years-old, Rev Fr. Christopher Odia, Sunday, June 26, was a date that would never leave their memories in haste. It was the day the sun set at noon as the ebullient priest was mowed down by blood thirsty Fulani herdsmen who came probably to kidnap him for a ransom. Attacks on Catholic Church and priests have become a regular occurrence as the church is yet to recover from the attack that claimed about 45 lives at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on June 6. Also killed on June 25 was the 50- year- old Chaplain of the Catholic community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic and Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna State Chapter, Rev Fr Vitus Borogo, by gunmen while on his way to his farm along Kaduna-Kachia Road, Kaduna State. So, for those in the sleepy community of Ikabigbo, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, where the late Rev Father Odia served for more than a year as the Administrator of St Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo and also the Principal of St. Philip Catholic Secondary School, Jattu, that day began like any other day. The Priest, while trying to move from the rectory to the church for the celebration of mass was accosted and abducted by the gunmen amid sporadic shooting, which left two other persons (a mass server and a member of the local vigilante) dead while a third victim reportedly sustained serious injuries and was moved to the hospital.

The incident is a sad one – Bishiop Gabriel

Dunia Reacting to the incident the Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Bishop Gabriel Dunia, described the incident as: “Sad because two of the local security men who went after the kidnappers died. One of them, a mass server and the other, a member of the vigilante group who ran after them. “The situation is very riotous, the vigilante people are very angry, I am on my way now to the army in Nikoho. The two Fulani who were arrested are now with the army,” Bishop Dunia said. Announcing the death of the priest later in the day, the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, in a press statement signed by Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewi, Director of Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Auchi, said: “With heavy hearts but with total submission to the will of God, we announce the death of our priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, who was killed by his abductors after being kidnapped this morning 26 June, 2022, about 6.30am in his rectory while coming out to go for Sunday Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church Ikabigbo, Uzairue, Edo State. “Until his death, Fr Odia was the Administrator of St Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo and also the Principal of St. Philip Catholic Secondary School Jattu. He was aged 41. May his soul rest in peace.”

What we will miss about rev father odia – Gabriel Osigwe

Chairman of Catholic Men Organisation (CMO) of St Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo, Gabriel Osigwe, in a telephone chat with Saturday Telegraph said that Rev. Father Odia was the fourth priest that had been posted to that station and none of his predecessors could match the late priest in zeal and commitment . He said the priest was known for his honesty, sincerity, forthrightness and commitment to duty. And that he has achieved much in the short time he was with them. “Fr Christopher Odia was the fourth priest that was posted to St Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo.

He was so nice that, I didn’t see him hurt anybody, he was very honest , sincere and committed to his duty. Look at the church he met on ground; he had been working seriously to see that he completed it before he died. He created four societies (Saints Gabriel, Peter, Monica and Ann) in the church, which none of his predecessors did.

These four societies are doing very well. In fact we will miss everything about him. I don’t think we can get somebody like him again. We will miss his messages, good advice and everything about him.” Also, speaking, the Coordinator of Akoko Edo Security Network , S H Arogunyo, described the gruesome murder of Rev Father Christopher Odia as “mindless , tragic and barbaric.” He added that his death was a personal loss to him while calling on the Edo State Government to rework its security architecture and collaborate with Oduma Protection Squad and other community vigilante networks to secure Afemai people and Edo State in general. “While it is difficult to say good night to Father Odia Christopher, his legacies will live on forever,” he concluded.

