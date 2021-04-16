Metro & Crime

Killing of soldiers: Benue SEMA carries out assessment of victims, damaged property

Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Friday carried out an assessment on the destruction and damages caused by the military forces over the killing of 12 personnel of the Nigeria Army in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state.
The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, who visited the affected areas, told New Telegraph that Governor Samuel Ortom had directed him to visit the areas and assess the victims for immediate intervention by providing relief to cushion their plight.
Dr. Shior, while interacting with the traditional rulers, community leaders and the victims, condemned the attacks on the community by the military.
He also condemned the attack on the military by the Konshisha militia youths saying the governor was doing everything possible to bring enduring peace to the crisis between Konshisha and Oju communities.
Dr. Shior further proceeded to the Gungul Market square to brief victims where he called on the Federal Government, non- governmental organisations and other humanitarian agencies for their quick intervention to the victims of the affected communities.
In separate responses, the District Heads of Iwar Nyam and Mbayase, HRH. Lazarus Unaha Koko, and HRM Timothy Aluga whose palaces were reduced to rubble, all expressed sadness over the incident.

