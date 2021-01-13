Killings: 300 soldiers deploy in Ebonyi

No fewer than 300 soldiers have been deployed to the state days after three policemen were killed in Ebonyi States.

Gunmen invaded Onueke police station in Ezaa South local government area of the state at the weekend, killing three policemen and set ablaze some operational vehicles

Also, Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku has been redeployed following the security situation in the state with a new CP expected in the state in a few days’ time. Chairman, South- East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi stated this yesterday while briefing journalists in his Uburu hometown, Ohaozara local government area of the state.

He said: “The South East Governors have had series of meetings on security. We are presently circulating samples of uniforms which is going to be common for the entire south east and we are also on display of vehicles which will also be common for the entire south east.

We have arranged for the training and retraining of all the security outfits of the Governors to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties within south east.

“And so, in the few weeks to come, we are going to roll out these uniforms and vehicles to future deepen our efforts in in security architecture in the entire south east.

The security outfit for south east is going to have one name and the name for the security outfit for south east is not going to come from me alone. The Governors and leaders of South East will meet and they will come up with a name.

The most critical is the vehicles, the uniforms. The name will not be a problem, it won’t be. “We are going to deploy other measures to tackle security situation, the difference is going to be very clear and you will see what happens in the weeks ahead. I was told by the CP that he has been redeployed to the headquarters.

So, we are expecting a new CP in the state. Everybody comes with his or her own arrangement. So, let’s hope that the new CP coming is going to inject his ingenuity towards solving our problem.”

