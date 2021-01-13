News

Killings: 300 soldiers deploy in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

No fewer than 300 soldiers have been deployed to the state days after three policemen were killed in Ebonyi States.

 

Gunmen invaded Onueke police station in Ezaa South local government area of the state at the weekend, killing three policemen and set ablaze some operational vehicles

 

Also, Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku has been redeployed following the security situation in the state with a new CP expected in the state in a few days’ time. Chairman, South- East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi stated this yesterday while briefing journalists in his Uburu hometown, Ohaozara local government area of the state.

 

He said: “The South East Governors have had series of meetings on security. We are presently circulating samples of uniforms which is going to be common for the entire south east and we are also on display of vehicles which will also be common for the entire south east.

 

We have arranged  for the training and retraining of all the security outfits of the Governors to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties within south east.

 

“And so, in the few weeks to come, we are going to roll out these uniforms and vehicles to future deepen our efforts in in security architecture in the entire south east.

 

The security outfit for south east is going to have one name and the name for the security outfit for south east is not going to come from me alone. The Governors and leaders of South East will meet and they will come up with a name.

The most critical is the vehicles, the uniforms. The name will not be a problem, it won’t be. “We are going to    deploy other measures to tackle security situation, the difference is going to be very clear and you will see what happens in the weeks ahead. I was told by the CP that he has been redeployed to the headquarters.

 

So, we are expecting a new CP in the state. Everybody comes with his or her own arrangement. So, let’s hope that the new CP coming is going to inject his ingenuity towards solving our problem.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

GOtv iconic tour with Laycon hits Uyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The city of Uyo in Akwa Ibom state played host to BBNaija S5 winner and GOtv Nigeria ambassador, Laycon, on the 2nd and 3rd of December for the second leg of the GOtv Iconic tour.   The tour forms part of GOtv Nigeria’s festive season campaign featuring a special GOtv Jolli offer for new customers. […]
News

The Poly, Ibadan suspends exams following students’ protest

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Monday postponed the First Semester Examination for 2019/2020 academic session scheduled to commence today, to Monday October 19, 2020. The announcement, which was made by the Registrar of the institution, Mrs. Modupe Fawale, and confirmed by the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Soladoye Adewole, was sequel to a protest carried out […]
News

Enugu: APC, PDP chairmen emerge IPAC new sec, Pub Sec

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

TheInter-PartyAdvisory Council (IPAC), Enugu State chapter has electednewmembersof itsexecutivewiththechairmenof Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Augustine Nnamani and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Ben Nwoye emerging secretary and publicity secretary respectively.   The election became necessary following reregistration of over 70 political parties by the IndependentNationalElectoral Commission(INEC).   Addressing journalists after the exercise, the new chairman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica