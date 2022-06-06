Killings an affront on Christ, says Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has condemned the killing of over 50 worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, by gunmen and called on security agents to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Describing the act as dastardly, the governor condoled with his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu and the families of the victims. His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba yesterday said the governor expressed shock and sadness over the heinous and gruesome murder of innocent worshippers in the church. He said: “The attack is not just barbaric, but an affront on the Church of Christ, and we stand in solidarity with Ondo people at this trying time. “We join all well-meaning Nigerians to condemn this unprovoked attack at a worship centre and call on security agencies to intensify efforts toward arresting the culprits and bringing them to book. “On behalf of the Government and People of Delta State, I condole with my dear brother governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the People of Ondo State over the gruesome attack on innocent worshippers yesterday in Owo. “My profound condolences also go to the families of the deceased, the entire Catholic Church and the people of Owo Kingdom,” Okowa stated.
Related Articles
CBN: FG spends N1.3trn on power post-privatisation
A total of N1.3 trillion has been injected into the power sector as intervention funds since the pri-vatisation of the power sector in 2014 to date. The House of Representatives has insisted that all agencies that benefited from the N1.3 trillion intervention fund must account for every dime. Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Ijaw elders declare support for community defence
Worried by the daunting security challenges confronting the country, Ijaw Elders’ Consultative Forum has reiterated its commitment to work with relevant stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to ensure the safety of lives and property of its people. The forum in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held in Port Harcourt, expressed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CNN And The Soul Of Nigeria
The recent video released by the Cable News Network (CNN) got me thinking about what we are up against in Nigeria. As I patiently listened to the narrative in the video and the accompanying pictures I was speechless for two reasons; one is the fact that the videos used by the CNN were not any […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)