Killings an affront on Christ, says Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has condemned the killing of over 50 worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, by gunmen and called on security agents to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Describing the act as dastardly, the governor condoled with his Ondo  State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu and the families of the victims. His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba yesterday said the governor expressed shock and sadness over the heinous and gruesome murder of innocent worshippers in the church. He said: “The attack is not just barbaric, but an affront on the Church of  Christ, and we stand in solidarity with Ondo people at this trying time. “We join all well-meaning Nigerians to condemn this unprovoked attack at a worship centre and call on security agencies to intensify efforts toward arresting the culprits and bringing them to book. “On behalf of the Government and People of Delta State, I condole with my dear brother governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the People of Ondo State over  the gruesome attack on innocent worshippers yesterday in Owo. “My profound condolences also go to the families of the deceased, the entire Catholic Church and the people of Owo Kingdom,” Okowa stated.

 

