Killings: Arewa youths allege ethnic cleansing agenda in S’East

Posted on

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has alleged that the killing of northerners in the South East “presupposes an ethnic cleansing agenda”. In a statement, the National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, warned South East governors to “end the killing of innocent northerners or face the legal consequences of their inaction”. Rising from an emergency meeting in Kaduna yesterday, the group said the “murder of northerners working or trading in the South East at the slightest opportunity was totally unacceptable and an act of undue provocation”. The youths said they expected Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo to use his exposure in governance and management to tackle the killings.

They said: “The fact that South East are the Chief Security Officers of their states but do nothing to stop the unprovoked killing of northerners presupposes an ethnic cleansing agenda and we condemn it, in whatever guise – IPOB attack or ESN. “The killing of a mother and the baby she cuddled as well as the Christian aircraft engineer of northern extraction means the life of our own people is no longer valued in the South East, where IPOB, ESN and socalled unknown gunmen are doing as they please as non-state actors, unhindered.

“Silence of these governors, despite the brutal attacks on our sons and daughters in the South East must be stopped now and we want to sound our note of warning, that no Nigerian has the monopoly of violence and that northerners’ respect for the rule of law should never be taken as a weakness.”

 

Our Reporters

