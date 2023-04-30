Killings: Benue’s Sick, Needs Spiritual Healing – Pastor Ameh

As the killings of innocent people of Benue State by invading terrorists continue to fester, the Senior Pastor of the Covenant Believers Christian Centre in Lagos State, Apostle Paul Ameh yesterday declared that the rich fertile land of the state is indeed ‘sick and requires spiritual healing’ to end the intractable malady.

Besides, the Cleric advised politicians in the country to hold unto their promises to the people that elected them into the offices they aspired for and leave enduring legacies for generations yet unborn.

Apostle Ameh who addressed a news conference in Makurdi to herald the commencement of its conference in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, expressed shock at the magnitude of bloodshed in the state, stressing that the conference was a spiritual revival and is aimed at reaching out to the needy spiritually and admonished Christians in the state irrespective of their religious backgrounds to pray fervently for God’s intervention and for peace to return to the state.

“When I came to the state, I saw a lot of bodies and was moved with so much compassion and zeal to go spiritual and decided to hold this conference for the spiritual reawakening of the people and to help address the sufferings people of the state are passing through.

“All the killings going on in the state are sponsored spiritually. Our land is sick, that is why it is projecting blood and killings because the land is sick which the reflection of a sickler is”.

Apostle Ameh lamented the state of corruption in the country, and advised politicians elected into different offices under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to hold onto their promises to the people and leave enduring legacies for generations yet unborn.