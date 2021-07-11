Killings: Buhari condemns politicians seeking applause on insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned politicians making utterances on security with a view to seeking applause.

The President, who enjoined the politicians to join the ongoing genuine efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the nation, condemned repeated bandits’ killings in Zamfara and Kaduna states.

He expressed the nation’s sorrow over the loss of lives, just as he urged security agencies to do everything possible to prevent the recurrence of attacks with impunity.

While urging the nation’s military to respond to the worrying situation in a language that the bandits understand, the President noted that the military and other security agencies were working on new methods and policies yielding good results in many of the troubled parts of the country.

He called for a crushing response to the killing of innocent citizens in the rural communities.

Like this: Like Loading...