Killings, crime against humanity–ASUU

….says Buhari becoming excessively repressive

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday condemned the murder of harmless and largely peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos, and the other parts of the country, describing it as crime against humanity.

The Union stated that killings in the ongoing protest are crimes against humanity and called on the United Nations to show serious interest in the descent to totalitarianism by the Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Chairman, University of Ibadan, ASUU Chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole, in a statement made available to New Telegraph stated that the Federal Government’s repressive attacks on the advocacy and demands for responsible and responsive governance by Nigerian youths showed that Nigeria was tending towards repressive military governance.

According to him, killing of youths who were demanding for justice against brutality and in the process being murdered in cold blood, revealed that the security brutality of Nigerians was an agenda of the Federal Government.

Akinwole stated that it was a taboo for parents bury their children in Yorubaland and in most cultures, adding that the President has committed a taboo.

He noted that peaceful protest and demonstration were forms of political participation to bring about positive changes, but regretted that the Buhari administration represses every voice of reason by behaving like a military President.

While calling for justice for all victims of Lekki genocide and others killed in other locations in the country, Akinwole said that those who train their children abroad or who rush their children abroad for falling while riding multimillion naira motorbikes must be wicked to see children of hapless Nigerians murdered in cold blood.

“The Federal Government should immediately stop the shooting, maiming, and brutalization of our students and youth. We affirm their inalienable right to live, be alive, and express their aspirations peacefully as guaranteed in the Nigerian constitution and other international protocols on human rights, including those of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), African Union (AU) and the United Nations.

“In light of this, we call on members of the Nigerian political class, and government to rein in the thugs being unleashed on our students and the general public.

There is documented evidence that this generation of students and youths in the current anti-police brutality protests is demonstrating extreme maturity as has never been seen in recent times. We commend them all, and urge that they do not be provoked into taking steps inimical to their peaceful objectives”, he said.

