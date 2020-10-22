News

Killings, crime against humanity–ASUU

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

….says Buhari becoming excessively repressive

 

 

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday condemned the murder of harmless and largely peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos, and the other parts of the country, describing it as crime against humanity.

 

The Union stated that killings in the ongoing protest are crimes against humanity and called on the United Nations to show serious interest in the descent to totalitarianism by the Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government of Nigeria.

 

The Chairman, University of Ibadan, ASUU Chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole, in a statement made available to New Telegraph stated that the Federal Government’s repressive attacks on the advocacy and demands for responsible and responsive governance by Nigerian youths showed that Nigeria was tending towards repressive military governance.

 

According to him, killing of youths who were demanding for justice against brutality and in the process being murdered in cold blood, revealed that the security brutality of Nigerians was an agenda of the Federal Government.

 

Akinwole stated that it was a taboo for parents bury their children in Yorubaland and in most cultures, adding that the President has committed a taboo.

 

He noted that peaceful protest and demonstration were forms of political participation to bring about positive changes, but regretted that the Buhari administration represses every voice of reason by behaving like a military President.

 

While calling for justice for all victims of Lekki genocide and others killed in other locations in the country, Akinwole said that those who train their children abroad or who rush their children abroad for falling while riding multimillion naira motorbikes must be wicked to see children of hapless Nigerians murdered in cold blood.

 

“The Federal Government should immediately stop the shooting, maiming, and brutalization of our students and youth. We affirm their inalienable right to live, be alive, and express their aspirations peacefully as guaranteed in the Nigerian constitution and other international protocols on human rights, including those of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), African Union (AU) and the United Nations.

 

“In light of this, we call on members of the Nigerian political class, and government to rein in the thugs being unleashed on our students and the general public.

 

There is documented evidence that this generation of students and youths in the current anti-police brutality protests is demonstrating extreme maturity as has never been seen in recent times. We commend them all, and urge that they do not be provoked into taking steps inimical to their peaceful objectives”, he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari: We can defeat COVID-19 like we did to polio

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that African countries could defeat the Coronavirus pandemic in the same manner it eradicated the Wild Polio Virus on the continent.   The president spoke at the formal certification of the Wild Polio Virus eradication in the African region during the virtual session of the 70th World Health Organisation […]
News

ICPC, NHRC bosses, 135 others shortlisted for SAN rank

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Legal Practitioner Privileges Committee has shortlisted the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offence Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasonoye, his counterpart in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Anthony Ojukwu and 135 others for the prestigious rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria. According to a press release issued by […]
News

Ohanaeze tackles Buratai over threat to declare emergency rule in S’East

Posted on Author KENNETH OFOMA

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday condemned an alleged threat by Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Burarai to declare a state of emergency in South-East should the governors refuse to prevent attack and killing of security personnel by unknown gunmen. Acting National Secretary and National Publicity Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: