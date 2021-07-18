Killings: Humanitarian crisis looms in Kaduna, say ATYAP elders

•Accuse security operatives of inaction

The Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA), yesterday, raised the alarm over the continued killings and attendant humanitarian crisis in the Southern part of the Kaduna State.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, Samuel T. Achie, ACDA President, flanked by other members of the association, said the killings have left many people homeless, hungry and at the mercy of rain and sun.

The ACDA’s president said: “These attacks are not mere herders or banditry, but premeditated attempt to wipe out the Atyap race. We have made efforts to be at peace with all the people in the chiefdom thus the importance of this briefing.”

He also accused security operatives of inaction, saying: “The Atyap people were defenseless for the whole time the carnage took place with no protection. There is no any place in all the areas attacked that has a distance of more than 10 to 15 minutes’ drive from one security checkpoint to the other.

It is not only lives and houses that were destroyed but crops and places of worship inclusive. Our people are known to be purely peasant farmers but at this season of farming, have to abandon their farms for fear of being killed.”

Achie, who lamented what his people were going through, said: “All schools in the area are closed down, hence, our children can no longer go to school, therefore, creating a humanitarian crisis for all the displaced people in the land, which in turn, creates an urgent need for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp to cater for those that have been left at the mercy of the weather both in rain and sunshine without any roof on their heads since the renewed persistent attacks.

“These whole thing looks like the Fulani Militia wants to grab and occupy our land. The Atyap people are law abiding citizens that have been loyal to all successive governments to date and wonder why we should be left alone to carry our cross now.

Based on these, we ask that government to provide more troops, humanitarian relief materials and a peaceful atmosphere for all. Else, we will be left with no other option than to protect ourselves using all legal means.

“This dastardly act of unimaginable magnitude of cowardice assault perpetrated by agents of darkness, who are bent on destroying already established pathway to sustainable peaceful coexistence between all category of persons and tribes resident in Atyap Land as being championed by the paramount ruler of Atyap Land, the Agwatyap, Sir. Dominic Yahaya, must be stopped by all well-meaning citizens.”

The president also said: “These agents of darkness have been identified by our people as Fulani herdsmen due to the language they speak and some of them well known by our people in the affected communities.

We initially had the belief that the peace effort championed by our paramount ruler will yield the desired results as it was done in good faith. Little did we know that overtime, the Fulani Militia have seemingly ceased fire just to go and re-enforce.

“In a continuation of their onslaught on our Land, the Fulani Militia have unbelievably stormed and unleashed terror, bloodshed and destruction in the following communities just within the span of two week.

What is most surprising is the ability of these militia to successfully continue to test the powers of the military by carrying out their well-orchestrated evil acts of killing, maiming and burning hundreds of houses for several hours with little or no intervention by the security forces, since the security personnel’s find it difficult to engage these heartless murderers when they arrive at the scene of the attack.

It left us to wonder whether they are under oath or instruction not to confront and shoot the assailants. “A typical example is Matyei, Magamiya and Abuyab communities, which are all only about three Kilometres from the Military checkpoint in Zango and Samaru Kataf.

“Another surprising thing we want the world to know is that in some of the attacked villages, Hilux Vans were cited with food items and other valuable loaded on these vehicles before other properties and houses were set ablaze.

It beats our imagination that with all these happenings, no arrest has been made and none of the Fulani Militia has been killed by the military forces.

Instead, some of our leaders were arrested and taken to police custody here in Kaduna to produce alleged killers of Cows, showing a cow is worth more than human life.

These leaders, whose ages ranges from 43 to 85years, spent three months in the hands of Police before being taken to court and granted bail, after 92 days in detention.”

