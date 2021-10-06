Killings: IGP redeploys Anambra CP

Worried by the heightened state of insecurity in Anambra State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of a new Commissioner of Police (CP), to take charge of affairs in the command.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, the new CP, Mr. Echeng Eworo Echeng, has been directed to deploy both kinetic and nonkinetic efforts in dealing with the precarious security situation in the troubled South East state.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of a new Commissioner of Police (CP) to Anambra State,” Mba said.

According to him: “The new CP, Echeng Eworo Echeng, takes over from CP Tony Olofu who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The IGP has also ordered the deployment of a detachment of NPF Special Forces to Anambra State to bolster and complement the ongoing peace-building efforts of the Nigeria Police Operation Restore Peace in Anambra State.

“The IGP, who is particularly concerned with the renewed incidents of attacks on innocent individuals and symbol of state authority in the state, ordered the new Commissioner of Police to mobilize both kinetic and non-kinetic law enforcement and crime fighting approaches to reverse the negative trend.

