Killings: IGP redeploys Anambra CP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

Worried by the heightened state of insecurity in Anambra State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of a new Commissioner of Police (CP), to take charge of affairs in the command.

 

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, the new CP, Mr. Echeng Eworo Echeng, has been directed to deploy both kinetic and nonkinetic efforts in dealing with the precarious security situation in the troubled South East state.

 

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of a new Commissioner of Police (CP) to Anambra State,” Mba said.

 

According to him: “The new CP, Echeng Eworo Echeng, takes over from CP Tony Olofu who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

 

“The IGP has also ordered the deployment of a detachment of NPF Special Forces to Anambra State to bolster and complement the ongoing peace-building efforts of the Nigeria Police Operation Restore Peace in Anambra State.

 

“The IGP, who is particularly concerned with the renewed incidents of attacks on innocent individuals and symbol of state authority in the state, ordered the new Commissioner of Police to mobilize both kinetic and non-kinetic law enforcement and crime fighting approaches to reverse the negative trend.

Related Articles
News

Anambra Guber: PDP accuses judge of frustrating appeal

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Justice O.A. Nwabunike of an Anambra High Court of frustrating its planned appeal against the judgement affirming Senator Ugochukwu Uba as candidate of the for Anambra State governorship election in November. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party alleged that Justice Nwabunike […]
News

U.S. to return two bronze pieces to Edo museum

Posted on Author Francis Ogbaugu

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, United States, has said it will return two Benin Bronze from its collection to its place of origin, further boosting the prospects of American museums to repatriate looted art pieces to the Governor Godwin Obasekibacked Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA). The two works to […]
News

Obaseki to LG secretaries: I’ll fire you if…

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday warned that the state government would fire any Local Government Education Secretary, who failed to perform the assigned duties of tracking pupils’ progress in their localities. He gave the warning in Benin, the state capital, during the closing ceremony of a training workshop organised for education secretaries […]

