Killings: Imo can’t wait to see end of Uzodinma’s administration – PDP

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Following incidents of killings in Imo state, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as provocative the sight of Governor Hope Uzodinma and few members of the APC from the state and neighbouring South-East states, allegedlypartying with exotic wines and champagne, while the state burns.

 

The opposition party said it was saddened that while the effect of the cold blooded killing of the innocent youths of Otulu in Oru East Local Government Area continues to reverberate, Governor Hope  Uzodinma went ahead to host the South-East APC banquet in Owerri. PDP in a statement issued by its state Publicity Secretary, Emenike Nmeregini, said Imo people cannot wait to see the end of the nightmare the Uzodinma administration represents.

The opposition party also said that there were reports that entreaties were made to Governor Uzodinma by critical stakeholders in the state, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ohanaeze Youths, and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), among others, but he refused.

 

