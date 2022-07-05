Killings in S’East should be case study for varsities –Gen Williams

One-time Head, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army (TRADOC) Maj-Gen Ishola Williams (rtd), has said the killings in the South East should be a case study for a research thesis in a university. General Williams said this in reaction to the recent abduction and beheading of a former lawmaker in Anambra State. Achukwu, a former member of the state’s House of Assembly and a businessman was reportedly kidnapped from his home in Ukpor on June 9, 2022. Before him, a serving law maker, Okechukwu Okoye, representing Governor Charles Soludo’s community in the State House of Assembly was also beheaded. Okoye, who represented Aguata 2 Constituency in Anambra State, was abducted alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, in May, along Aguluzigbo road, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state. Williams said: “The situation in the South East is a case study in itself. If I were in a university, it would be a case study for me. You know why it is interesting? Igbo killing Igbo and the political authorities are keeping quiet. Like Ogbonnaya Onu said, my chances are destroyed by the activities of the IPOB. What is also interesting in this is who created ESN (Eastern Security Network). IPOB was a security agency. “Now when they are killing, ESN would say: ‘No we do not know about it.’ Like you journalists call them unknown gunmen. Who are the unknown gunmen? IPOB would say everybody stays at home, they stay at home and the governors can do nothing. Anybody that comes out, ESN will take care of them up to the point of beheading a lawmaker. Of what use are the governors in this sort of situation?” He continued: “One thing that is interesting is that there is no person who says he is a disciple of Kanu. He determines what happens there. He has said for example now some weeks before the election that they are going to make sure that no federal election is held in Anambra. Now remember the last election in Anambra they had to send a peace mission headed by the Abdulsalam Committee before the election could take place. Soludo has tried his best, but has he succeeded? The South east governors for self-survival continue to defend the IPOB that they are not responsible for the killings. IPOB is a political organization. ESN carry guns. So who are the unknown gun men? And the Ebube Agu that is created by law by the governments is nowhere to be found.” The retired general added: “What people should ask is where are the guns coming from? Where did they get money from? Those boys who are killing, you think they are not paid. They are paid by some people. It means what is going on in the South East with support from people at home and abroad within the South East to keep the situation as it is. I think the governors know. “The governors know. Now the whole thing has backfired on the ‘politrikians’, including Ohanaeze. Ohanaeze is confused to the extent that they do not know what to do. They too have lost control of the situation in the South East. “They know the way out now. There are some people abroad who are feeding money to the system in the South East. If they stop feeding money and stop sending guns, how many times has Customs discovered guns, how many times have they not discovered and allow them to pass through.”

