Killings: Life no longer has value in Nigeria – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has expressed concern at what he described as “depreciating value of human life” in Nigeria.

 

Atiku, who was reacting to the killings and maiming of people in every part of the country, said the can be no justification for the bloodletting.

 

In a statement by his media office in Abuja, the former vice president regretted the reported killing of 88 persons in Kebbi State, after a boat mishap that claimed over 100 lives;  the Sunday’s attack in Igangan, Oyo State where 22 lives were lost; the killings in Niger and Imo states, another reported attack that claimed scores of lives in Zamfara State.

 

He noted with sadness how all these negative activities are debilitating nation’s development, and warned that no nation can witness any meaningful growth in the midst of of chaos.

 

The former vice president noted the efforts of the nation’s security agencies in battling these criminal elements, Atiku urged them not to rest on their oars until “we regain our country back from those that are determined to pull it into the abyss.”

 

Meanwhile Atiku said he has nothing to do with the 2023 campaign posters in circulation linking Atiku to former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof. Chukwuma Soludo

 

Atiku said he would have ignored the reports, but for the interest of those who may be misled by the disingenuous plot.

