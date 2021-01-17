Killings: Mothers warn Plateau youths against planned protest

Our Reporter

Mothers, under the auspices of Coalition of Plateau Mothers’ Forum, have said they have uncovered plans by some unnamed elements to sponsor protests against the government and special military task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in the state.

According to the mothers, the sponsors of the protest, which they say is scheduled for tomorrow, is to project the state government and the OPSH as not doing enough to check killings in Plateau State.

Consequently, the Forum of mothers has warned youths in the state against participating in the planned protest, alleging that the the move was being bankrolled by “desperate politicians seeking relevance ahead of the 2023 elections.”

They enjoined the youths not to succumb to the antics of the “failed politicians”, who according to them, “were trying to revive their political machinery using the recent unfortunate killing of two youths in Riyom Local Government Area of the state by unknown gunmen”.

The statement read: “It has come to our attention that some desperate politicians who have lost relevance not only in their constituencies but also the state, are mobilizing some misguided youths to protest against the state government and security agencies especially Operation Safe Haven who have done so so much to the glory of God and to the shame of the devil, over an instigated isolated killings of two young men in Riyom Local Government Area of the state just to blackmail the government and security agencies.

“This is unacceptable and we must not fall for their antics. We sympathize with the families and people of Riyom Local Government Council.

“We call on the youths on the Plateau not to allow themselves to be used by these desperate and failed politicians.

“That era where misguided youths were being used by self-seeking politicians has passed. The state has moved on from hypocrisy and sycophancy, hence we cannot allow ourselves to be used as destructive agents in the hands of local failed politicians who have obviously lost touch with their constituents and are trying to lunch themselves back because of 2023 using the plight of the people anymore. “Governor Simon Lalong and the security agencies have done so much in the area of peace and security in the state. This is evident in the uncommon peace we are experiencing on the Plateau today.”

It added: “Once upon a time, at least, 10 to 20 people were being killed in our communities on a weekly basis but for some time now, except for some instigated and isolated killings by criminals in few villages, the state is very calm.

“We advise these politicians to use the money they want to use to mobilize the youths to sink boreholes, give students scholarships and organise medical outreaches for their people.”

