Metro & Crime

Killings: Mothers warn Plateau youths against planned protest

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Reporter

Mothers, under the auspices of Coalition of Plateau Mothers’ Forum, have said they have uncovered plans by some unnamed elements to sponsor protests against the government and special military task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in the state.
According to the mothers, the sponsors of the protest, which they say is scheduled for tomorrow, is to project the state government and the OPSH as not doing enough to check killings in Plateau State.
Consequently, the Forum of mothers has warned youths in the state against participating in the planned protest, alleging that the the move was being bankrolled by “desperate politicians seeking relevance ahead of the 2023 elections.”
They enjoined the youths not to succumb to the antics of the “failed politicians”, who according to them, “were trying to revive their political machinery using the recent unfortunate killing of two youths in Riyom Local Government Area of the state by unknown gunmen”.
The statement read: “It has come to our attention that some desperate politicians who have lost relevance not only in their constituencies but also the state, are mobilizing some misguided youths to protest against the state government and security agencies especially Operation Safe Haven who have done so so much to the glory of God and to the shame of the devil, over an  instigated isolated killings of two young men in Riyom Local Government Area of the state just to blackmail the government and security agencies.
“This is unacceptable and we must not fall for their antics. We sympathize with the families and people of Riyom Local Government Council.
“We call on the  youths on the Plateau not to allow themselves to be used by these desperate and failed politicians.
“That era where misguided youths were being used by self-seeking politicians has passed. The state has moved on from hypocrisy and sycophancy, hence we cannot allow ourselves to be used as destructive agents in the hands of local failed politicians who have obviously lost touch with their constituents and are trying to lunch themselves back because of 2023 using the plight of the people anymore.       “Governor Simon Lalong and the security agencies have done so much in the area of peace and security in the state. This is evident in the uncommon peace we are experiencing on the Plateau today.”
It added: “Once upon a time, at least, 10 to 20 people were being  killed in our communities on a weekly basis but for some time now, except for some instigated and isolated killings by criminals in few villages, the state is very calm.
“We advise these politicians to use the money they want to use to mobilize the youths to sink boreholes, give students scholarships and organise medical outreaches for their people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDLEA seizes 14.4kg of cocaine at Abuja airport

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has uncovered two new methods drug traffickers now adopt to evade law enforcement personnel and seized 14.4kg of cocaine. NAN quotes Jonah Achema, the NDLEA spokesman, as saying the new methods were uncovered in two separate operations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Special Area […]
Metro & Crime

Nasarawa monarch bags fellowship of AISSON

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Aguma of Bassa Turunku Kingdom in Nasarawa State, His Royal Highness Dr. David Wodi Tukura has been awarded the fellowship of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operations of Nigeria (AISSON) in recognition of his leading role in promoting security and safety culture and consciousness in Nigeria. Announcing the award in Lagos, […]
Metro & Crime

Rivers: ‘Three cops, four others killed in IPOB’s protest’

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Police in Rivers State yesterday paraded 21 suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) for violent protests. The olive said the protests led to loss of seven lives, among them three policemen, and destruction of properties. The state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, told journalists that the IPOB suspects were arrested in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica