News

Killings: NGO empowers 28 widows in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

Widows whose husbands were killed in the various armed attacks in different parts of Kaduna State were at the weekend equipped with business startup kits after undergoing a five-day skills acquisition training organised by a non-governmental organisation, the Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria (CSWN).

 

The widows who were taught how to sew and make liquid soap during the training exercise, were also given grinding machines. Others were also given sewing machines, including bag making materials and soap making chemicals and plastic containers.

 

Speaking at the presentation of the start-up kits, Chief Executive Officer of CSWN, Reverend Yunusa Sabo Nmadu, admonished the recipients to make good use of the items to generate income that would assist them to take care of their wards.

 

He told them that; “Continuous lamentation and indulging in self-pity over what has happened to your husbands would not bring them back, but what you can do is to rise up from your situation and begin to take charge of your future with determination.” CSWN had seen your tears and we have given you an opportunity to help wipe away those tears,” he said.

 

While urging other NGOs to come to the aid of thousands of widows scattered all across the northern parts of Nigeria because of the activities of armed Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents, the CEO reiterated his call to state and federal governments to end the killings of defenceless people, especially in southern Kaduna.

 

 

As part of its activities, CSWN had conducted several skill acquisition trainings and distribution of business kits among other interventions to about 3,000 widows in Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Yobe, Bauchi, Kano, Adamawa and Taraba, according to the Chief Operating Officer of the organisation, Mrs. Teman Liti Agera.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 still potent despite drop in cases – PTF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says enforcement greatest challenge in fight against disease The Presidential Task Force for the control of the spread of the Coronavirus global pandemic (COVID-19) in the country has cautioned that despite the drop in the number of reported cases in the last few days, the disease still remained potent and dangerous. Fielding questions from newsmen […]
News

N3.3bn fraud: Absence of prosecution’s witness stalls Fayose’s trial

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Further hearing in the trial of a former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Ayodele Fayose, over alleged N3.3 billion fraud was yesterday stalled at a Federal High Court in Lagos owing to the absence of a prosecution witness.   The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited, before […]
News

Who will save Onele Arinze?

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA,

He has had a strange ailment for 15 years and almost survived the sickness. But the ailment relapsed and he had a fire accident that burnt his legs. 24 year-old Arinze Onele, a native of Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State is being held in the hospital for a N345,000 bill with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: