Killings: NGO empowers 28 widows in Kaduna

Widows whose husbands were killed in the various armed attacks in different parts of Kaduna State were at the weekend equipped with business startup kits after undergoing a five-day skills acquisition training organised by a non-governmental organisation, the Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria (CSWN).

The widows who were taught how to sew and make liquid soap during the training exercise, were also given grinding machines. Others were also given sewing machines, including bag making materials and soap making chemicals and plastic containers.

Speaking at the presentation of the start-up kits, Chief Executive Officer of CSWN, Reverend Yunusa Sabo Nmadu, admonished the recipients to make good use of the items to generate income that would assist them to take care of their wards.

He told them that; “Continuous lamentation and indulging in self-pity over what has happened to your husbands would not bring them back, but what you can do is to rise up from your situation and begin to take charge of your future with determination.” CSWN had seen your tears and we have given you an opportunity to help wipe away those tears,” he said.

While urging other NGOs to come to the aid of thousands of widows scattered all across the northern parts of Nigeria because of the activities of armed Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents, the CEO reiterated his call to state and federal governments to end the killings of defenceless people, especially in southern Kaduna.

As part of its activities, CSWN had conducted several skill acquisition trainings and distribution of business kits among other interventions to about 3,000 widows in Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Yobe, Bauchi, Kano, Adamawa and Taraba, according to the Chief Operating Officer of the organisation, Mrs. Teman Liti Agera.

