Killings: Nigeria’s security architecture has completely collapsed – Ortom

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Apparently miffed by the worsening insecurity situation ravaging the country, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday admonished the Presidency and governors in the country to come together save the nation’s security architecture which he said ‘has completely collapsed’ in order to save the lives of Nigerians.

Ortom spoke to newsmen at the Makurdi airport shortly on arrival from Rivers State where he was reconciled with his Bauchi state counterpart, Alhaji Bala Mohammed by Governors Nyesom Wike and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Rivers and Adamawa states after weeks of squabbles over herdsmen attacks and killing in the country.

Governor Ortom expressed fears that if the Federal Government and governors of country continue to fold their hands and watch the insecurity situation escalate, there will be no Nigeria tomorrow, hence the propensity to unite devoid of political and ethnic affiliation.

“As at today, we can see that the entire security architecture in the country has completely collapsed and there is need to leave party, ethnicity aside and work to ensure that we provide security for our people as without security, there can be no meaningful development.

“I therefore, wish to call on the Presidency, the governors and even local government chairmen to come together to achieve this.

“2023 is coming, it is true people with ambitions will always project into five or ten years programmes, but if we don’t work to restore security in our country, there will be no Nigeria tomorrow and the issue of contesting election may not even come at all. Above all, we should know that we have a Constitution and once we respect the provisions there will be equity, fairness and justice for everybody then things will work out well.”

