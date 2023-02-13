Killings: Ohanaeze Youth wants Ebubeagu security outfit disbanded in Ebonyi

Worried by the report of incessant killings in Ebonyi State by the Ebubeagu security outfit, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Youth Council, (OYC) has called on the Federal Government to abolish the security network.

OYC lamented that if nothing was done to disband the Security Outfit, the state would experience an inexplicable bloodbath that would be perpetrated by the trigger happy group.

OYC’s National President, Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka, who made the call, described “Ebube Agu as a militia group of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi.”

According to Igboayaka: “The reports he gathered from both the State and Local Government Executive Council of Ohanaeze Youth Council, proved that Governor David Umahi has turned Ebube Agu to his personal killer squad.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...