Killings: Ortom bans commercial Okada, Keke riders in Benue communities

The Benue State Security Council presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom Tuesday banned the use of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas of the state.

The decision, the council said became imperative due to the growing insecurity situation in the area.
“The use of motorcycles is hereby banned in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas, till further notice.
“The use of tricycles also known as Keke and other means of transportation apart from motorcycles will be allowed in the two local government areas,” it said.
The government, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Internal Affairs and Special Services, Mr. Matthew Uyina, mandated security operatives to arrest defaulters and impound their motorcycles.
The government also said aside the revenue collection point at the head bridge in Katsina-Ala, no other revenue point is allowed within the local government area.
While urging all staff of the Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) to wear customized jackets and identity cards, while carrying out their duties, the Governor tasked security agents to dismantle all illegal revenue collection points and makeshift shops, just as loitering at Katsina-Ala head bridge has also been prohibited.

