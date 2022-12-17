News

Killings: Our candidates, leaders no longer safe – LP Chair 

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Labour Party (LP) National Chairman, Julius Abure has called for the security of the party’s candidates and leaders across the country, noting that LP members are constantly being put in danger.

Abure, who decried the assassination of the LP House of Assembly candidate for Onuimo constituency of Imo State, Christopher Elehu on Friday by suspected hired killers, recalled that the party’s woman leader in Kaduna State was killed two months ago without anyone being held culpable.

According to him, the attacks are now becoming too many and worrisome, disclosing that his request for police protection has been ignored by the police high command, even when leaders and candidates of other political parties move around with detachment of police escort.

Abure, in a statement on Saturday, also recalled that: “About six weeks ago the senatorial candidate of our party in Ebonyi State was kidnapped after police took responsibility for his arrest. This was after days of his incarceration he has now been released without any charges.

“The billboards of all our candidates across the country are being pulled down and destroyed.”

 

