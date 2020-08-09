Killings: Protest rocks Kaduna

Protesters mainly women and youths on Saturday took to the streets of Kaduna metropolis to protest the continued killings in the southern part of the state.

The protesters in their hundreds converged on the popular Refinery Junction, Kaduna, and major highway leading to the southern part of the state, where gunmen had laid siege for a while.

The protesters in black said they are calling on the federal and state governments to immediately stop the killings, adding: “enough is enough”.

The protest grounded activities at the junction of the Kaduna Refinery and Petroleum Company (KRPC) as vehicular movement was restricted and commuters had a herculean task crossing the area.

Also the anti-riot men of the Nigerian Police Force attached to the Kaduna State Police Command, were immediately dispersed to checkmate the protesters and stop any breakdown of law and order.

The protesters were bearing placards with the inscriptions, “End killings in Southern Kaduna now”, “We cannot continue with killings like this”, “Southern Kaduna lives matter”, “The government has failed us”, “Allow us to defend ourselves if you can’t” among others.

However, the policemen arrested three of the protesters in their efforts to disperse the crowd and it took high powered negotiations between the police led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sabon Tasha Division, Paul Timbushi and the leaders of the protesters to set them free and the protesters to vacate the road.

Addressing newsmen Nasiru Jagaba, the immediate past Youth Leader, Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), one of the leaders of the protesters alleged there is conspiracy behind the killings.

He said this is because in spite of the deployment of security operatives in the area and the declaration of a 24 hour curfew, people were still being killed.

