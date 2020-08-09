News Top Stories

Killings: Protest rocks Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Protesters mainly women and youths on Saturday took to the streets of Kaduna metropolis to protest the continued killings in the southern part of the state.

The protesters in their hundreds converged on the popular Refinery Junction, Kaduna, and major highway leading to the southern part of the state, where gunmen had laid siege for a while.

 

The protesters in black said they are calling on the federal and state governments to immediately stop the killings, adding: “enough is enough”.

The protest grounded activities at the junction of the Kaduna Refinery and Petroleum Company (KRPC) as vehicular movement was restricted and commuters had a herculean task crossing the area.

 

Also the anti-riot men of the Nigerian Police Force attached to the Kaduna State Police Command, were immediately dispersed to checkmate the protesters and stop any breakdown of law and order.

 

The protesters were bearing placards with the inscriptions, “End killings in Southern Kaduna now”, “We cannot continue with killings like this”, “Southern Kaduna lives matter”, “The government has failed us”, “Allow us to defend ourselves if you can’t” among others.

 

However, the policemen arrested three of the protesters in their efforts to disperse the crowd and it took high powered negotiations between the police led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sabon Tasha Division, Paul Timbushi and the leaders of the protesters to set them free and the protesters to vacate the road.

 

Addressing newsmen Nasiru Jagaba, the immediate past Youth Leader, Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), one of the leaders of the protesters alleged there is conspiracy behind the killings.

 

He said this is because in spite of the deployment of security operatives in the area and the declaration of a 24 hour curfew, people were still being killed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ekiti workers suspend warning strike

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Workers in Ekiti State yesterday directed their colleagues in civil service to suspend their planned industrial action barely 12 hours after they embarked on a three-day warning strike to demand payment of outstanding arrears.   However, their decision to suspend the strike came when Governor Kayode Fayemi expressed readiness to meet some of the demands […]
News

Pro-Buhari group hails Senator Ekwunife, calls on APC legislators to lead support for military on war against insurgency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Network of Friends and Supporters of Buhari (NFSB) has saluted the lawmaker representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly, Uche Ekwunife, for putting aside politics to show solidarity with the military in the war against insurgency.  In a statement signed by Publicity Secretary, Comrade Silas Giwa, on Wednesday, the pro-Buhari group challenged legislators in the ruling […]
News

Airport security breach: FAAN lied against me due to Edo poll, says Fintiri

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The alleged violation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 protocols at the Port Harcourt airport on Tuesday by the Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has been described as a calculated political campaign to smear his person. The governor said the move was because of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: