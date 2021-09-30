News Top Stories

Killings: South-East under siege –Ohanaeze

…condemns Akunyili’s husband’s murder, other killings
…Ndigbo must protect themselves –CAN

Igbo apex social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has bemoaned the killing of Chike, widower of the late Minister of Information & Communication Professor Dora Akunyili, by gunmen, saying the five South-East states are under siege following the incident. Dr. Chike was reportedly shot dead at Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday evening while returning to Enugu from an event to honour his late wife. Prior to the his killing, gunmen on Sunday killed four people, injuring others at an All Progressives Congress rally. According to Ohanaeze, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other groups should stop the killing people.

The Secretary General of the organization Okey Emuche stated this in Abakaliki during a prayer summit organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), South-East chapter, to mark World Igbo Day. Emuche, who represented the President-General, Prof George Obiozor, called on Biafra agitators to take a pause in their agitations and understand what is confronting Igbo.

He said, “We need to take a pause in Igbo nation, we need to seek the face of God. We need to think about today. Igbo nation is under siege of killings. A video was sent to me, the husband of the late Dr. Dora Akunyili was brutally murdered. If you see the video, if you don’t hold yourself very well, you won’t be able to do anything. “The killings in the last couple of days in Anambra call for retrospection, call for a pause. We are under siege; South-East states are under siege. We plead with the men of God gathered here. The CAN President is here, there are mothers in this hall, there are fathers in this hall. “Something needs to be done, something urgent needs to be done. This is the message of the President General of Ohanaeze.

He has asked the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other groups to stop these killings because if you kill everybody, who will be there? “We need to take a pause as a people and understand what is confronting us. Beyond stay-at-home, these killings that have started going round from one state to the other by IPOB will finish us.” In his homily, the Chairman South -East CAN, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, said the Chike’s murder had shown that the region had not learnt a lesson from the 1967-1970 civil war which he claimed led to the death of over three million Igbo. Nwali called on the people of the zone to protect themselves. “We should begin now to protect ourselves, it is who that owns his house that protects himself. Let Igbo begin to protect themselves because no other person can do this for them,” the cleric stated

