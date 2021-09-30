Killings, total war against S’East – Umahi

…dismisses IPOB Oct. 1 sit-at-home

Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, Thursday described the killings in the zone in the last weeks as total war against the people of the area.

Umahi said not less than 12 lives have been lost in the zone in the last weeks.

He said the killings in the region including the murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of late Professor Dora Akuyili has inflicted fears in the people and called for an end to the killings.

The governor spoke in Abakaliki, the state capital, while addressing reporters on October 1 sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He accused some people of the zone resident abroad of masterminding continuous sit-at-home in the region at the expense of the people.

He urged the people of the area to ignore the October 1st sit-at-home as according to him, all flags in the South East would fly even higher against the directive of IPOB.

“Ebonyi people have been so deprived in the past turned to house boys and house girls because of this sit-at-home and we are in a hurry to catch up with others. So, we are not going to be sitting down at home. And so, anybody that says sit-at-home, Ebonyi people will not sit-at-home.

“I am calling on the entire south east to understand this sit-at-home and those who are orchestrating this sit-at-home are our brothers outside this country who are paid per hour and so, they find it very difficult to feel very comfortable for them to be at work and ask us to sit-at-home. They are working to be paid to have means of livelihood the same way they are working to be paid to have means of livelihood.

“If they truly mean it and they want to ask us to sit-at-home, all the South East people that are outside this country should be sincere. Any day they want us to sit-at-home, let them also sit-at-home and see whether they will not be repatriated because they will have nothing to pay for their livelihood. So, it is all about deceit.

“We strongly condemn the ugly killing of Dr. Chike, a notable medical Doctor and we don’t know the reason for that killing and other killings not less than 12 within the past weeks. It is so terrible and so bad, fear has been inflicted into our people and this is very un-cultural. We appeal to these youths to lay down their arms. I don’t know why there should be insecurity, I don’t know why there should be killings, and I don’t know why they should inflict fears in the minds of our people.

“So, this is my own opinion about the sit-at-home. All Flags must be flying very high tomorrow, in fact, it should fly higher tomorrow and we believe in one, equitable, fair Nigeria and we will fare better in a united Nigeria where there is justice, equity and love,” he said.

