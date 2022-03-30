News

Killings under APC more than civil war – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

…says I’ll not resign as PDP zoning c’ttee chair

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday expressed concern over the alarming rate of killing of innocent Nigerians under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the killings surpass those of the civil war in the 1960s. Besides, the governor said he has no reason to resign as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning committee ahead of the 2023 general election. The governor, who spoke with journalists at the Government House, Makurdi, urged Nigerians to be vigilant to ensure that nobody short-changed them in their quest to vote out the ruling party during next year’s general election.

He commended the unanimous decision of the National Assembly for adopting electronic transmission of election results as a measure of checking the rigging of elections, which would bring about the emergence of unpopular candidates, stressing that it was high time the APC government was chased away to make room for the PDP to rebuild and restructure the nation for the better.

“Too many people have been killed. You can imagine, the civil war in Nigeria, more people were killed from 2017 to 2022 than what happened during the civil war. This government must be chased away by Nigerians.” Governor Ortom urged those wishing to invade the state and rig the 2023 elections ‘to say goodbye to their families’ noting that no such plan would be condoned as he would instruct people of the state he described as ‘warriors’ to defend themselves against such evil intentions.

The governor reiterated his resolve to complete his assignment as the PDP zoning committee chairman without blemish, saying; “I have no reason to resign”. He was reacting to a news item credited to a faceless Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) led by one Yerima Shettima, who had accused him of compromising his position for receiving his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Police commission promotes AIG, CP, 167 SPs, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday said it had approved the promotion of 175 senior police officers to the next ranks. It, however, stood down the elevation of a total of 112 other officers, over what it claimed, was the failure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to attach the presidential […]
News

PUMA Kits: Nigeria will not succumb to blackmail –Minister

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, has said the ministry and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) will not succumb to and form of blackmail. In his response to an article titled: ‘Presidency Should Call Mr. Sunday Akin Dare to Order Before He Embarrasses Nigeria’, by one Sylvanus Ofekun’, which went viral online, […]
News

Group to Buhari: Intervene in UNIJOS VC selection process

Posted on Author Musa Pam

A group, Movement for the Advancement and Protection of the University of Jos (MAAPU), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Visitor to the University of Jos, to quickly intervene in the on-going politics surrounding the selection of a new vicechancellor to succeed the incumbent who’s tenure would end next month. The group […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica