Killings under APC more than civil war – Ortom

says I'll not resign as PDP zoning c'ttee chair

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday expressed concern over the alarming rate of killing of innocent Nigerians under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the killings surpass those of the civil war in the 1960s. Besides, the governor said he has no reason to resign as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning committee ahead of the 2023 general election. The governor, who spoke with journalists at the Government House, Makurdi, urged Nigerians to be vigilant to ensure that nobody short-changed them in their quest to vote out the ruling party during next year’s general election.

He commended the unanimous decision of the National Assembly for adopting electronic transmission of election results as a measure of checking the rigging of elections, which would bring about the emergence of unpopular candidates, stressing that it was high time the APC government was chased away to make room for the PDP to rebuild and restructure the nation for the better.

“Too many people have been killed. You can imagine, the civil war in Nigeria, more people were killed from 2017 to 2022 than what happened during the civil war. This government must be chased away by Nigerians.” Governor Ortom urged those wishing to invade the state and rig the 2023 elections ‘to say goodbye to their families’ noting that no such plan would be condoned as he would instruct people of the state he described as ‘warriors’ to defend themselves against such evil intentions.

The governor reiterated his resolve to complete his assignment as the PDP zoning committee chairman without blemish, saying; “I have no reason to resign”. He was reacting to a news item credited to a faceless Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) led by one Yerima Shettima, who had accused him of compromising his position for receiving his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

