Arts & Entertainments

Kim Kardashian West joins billionaire club

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has joined the elite club of the super-rich (in case anyone had any doubts) by achieving billionaire status.
Her net worth reached $1bn (£720m) thanks to her cosmetics and clothing interests as well as income from TV, endorsement deals and investments, Forbes business magazine says.
She is now one of the 2,755 figures on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos leads the pack with a net worth of $177bn, reports the BBC.
Other Americans added over the past year include Bumble dating app founder Whitney Wolfe Herd ($1.3bn), filmmaker Tyler Perry ($1bn) and Miriam Adelson ($38.2bn), widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.
Kim Kardashian West’s estranged husband Kanye West is already on the list ($1.8bn) but her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, was removed last May by Forbes . The magazine alleged her family had inflated the value of her cosmetics business.
How did Kim make it?
Forbes calculated that the 40 year old’s worth had risen to $1bn from $780m in October thanks especially to her stakes in the KKW Beauty cosmetics business and the Skims shapewear company.
KKW Beauty was launched in 2017 and Skims just two years ago after the initial brand name Kimono was dropped following accusations of cultural appropriation .
Ms Kardashian West sold 20% of KKW Beauty to cosmetics giant Coty last year for $200m, in a deal valuing the business at $1bn.
Her most recent project Skims offers underwear and loungewear in the founder’s signature minimalist style, and has proven successful during the work-from-home era.
The celebrity has used her huge social media presence (213m followers on Instagram; 69.7m followers on Twitter) during the coronavirus lockdowns to promote Skims loungewear.
She first found fame in 2007 as the star of the E! Television reality series about her family, ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’, and has remained hugely popular since.
In February she reportedly filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after being married for almost seven years and having four children together.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: GoFundMe for Erica hits N6.1m

Posted on Author Reporter

  A GoFundMe campaign launched for disqualified BBNaija Season 5 Housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has generated $15,863 (about N6.1million) in 22 hours. At press time, the funds were raised by 195 people. It was launched less than one hour after she was evicted on Sunday night for repeatedly flouting the Big Brother House rules. Erica’s Instagram […]
Arts & Entertainments

I’d rather be a single mother than be with a man who cheats –Ifu Ennada

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Former housemate of Nigeria’s popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Ifu Ennda has said she would rather be a single mother than be with a man that cheats. In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the reality TV star expressed her disdain for cheating spouses. “I’d rather be a […]
Arts & Entertainments

Three producers out at Ellen DeGeneres TV show amid backstage turmoil

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three top producers on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” have exited the popular television talk show, Warner. Bros said on Monday, after an internal investigation into complaints of bullying, racism and sexual misconduct against them. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, on Monday said that three senior producers had “parted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica