Kimbu, Akinsola-Obatolu join West Africa Tourism Organisation

West Africa Tourism Organisation (WATO) has announced the signing of two tourism experts into its fold in the pursuit of its mandate. The two new entrants are; Dr. Albert Kimbu, who joins the Board of Directors and Mrs. Abiola Akinsola-Obatolu, who is appointed as Destination Management and Capacity Building Executive. WATO, which is headed by Ms Ola Wright, a renowned tourism expert, is a non-governmental membership driven travel and tourism organization, dedicated to the development and promotion of tourism in West Africa and surrounding countries. According to a statement by WATO, the appointment of the duo, ‘‘is a clear demonstration of WATO’s desire to reposition for greater effectiveness, as they bring their wealth of experience and leadership in their different spheres to bear on the operations of WATO.

‘‘Kimbu is a Reader and Head of Tourism and Transport Department in the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, University of Surrey, Guildford, United Kingdom. He is also the co-founder of the Gender, Entrepreneurship and Social Policy Institute (GESPi).’’ It further noted that, ‘‘Kimbu researches gender entrepreneurial pathways and EDI in tourism.

He has received funding from the British Academy, Newton Fund, UKRI, UNWTO, and UNIDO among others. He has published widely in leading tourism management journals including Annals of Tourism Research, Tourism Management, Journal of Travel Research, Journal of Sustainable Tourism, industry reports and edited various books. While the statement revealed that Akin-solu-Obatolu is, ‘‘trained as an Industrial Chemist and has a Master’s degree in Business Administration, with a major in Tourism from University of Applied Sciences, HTW Chur, Switzerland. She is presently an Associate Lecturer at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom.

‘‘She blends her experience in researching, lecturing, broadcasting, events management, public relations, with travel and tourism. An avid researcher on social and community re-engineering through sustainable tourism development.’’ WATO expressed confidence in the abilities and capacities of the two appointees to add value to and further deepen its mandate and commitment to developing and promoting West Africa and related countries as thriving tourist destinations. This is as its noted in the statement that, ‘‘these two will be joining our robust team which boasts of eminent personalities like Ola Wright (CEO), Trevor Ward (Board Director), Dale Honeck (Board Director), Allieu Kokobaye (Board Director), Thomas Armitt (Board Director), Houma Mbaye Dia (Board Director), Ester Rubio Colomer (Board Director), Ron Hughes (Executive Director), and Hassan Abdullahi Zakari (Executive Director).

‘‘Other notable personalities in WATO are: Phebean Ibizugbe (Media Operations), Uduak Joseph (Membership and Events Executive), Algassimo Ba (Guinea Bissau Representative), Americo Cabral (Sao Tome and Principe Representative), Abiola Zakari (Nigeria Representative) and Emmanuel Frimpong (Ghana Representative).’’

