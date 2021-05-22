Kindred head, 12 others killed as suspected herdsmen attack Benue communities

*Bank ATM card bearing ‘Audullahi Sabo’, bullets picked at attack scene

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be militant herdsmen on Friday night made an incursion into Tse-Ancha close to Agan community near the Abagena IDPs camp and reportedly killed nine people among them a kindred head of the area.

The insurgents also proceeded to Imande-Abu in Mbayan Logo Local Government Area and killed three brothers and a pregnant woman bringing the total number of people killed to 13.

The attack on Abagena came barely three weeks after the assassins invaded the Abagena IDPs camp itself and killed seven people and injured scores.

New Telegraph learnt that the attack on Tse-Ancha forced thousands of residents, including women and children, to flee their homes to Makurdi town and other areas deemed much safe.

The scene of the attack is less than one kilometre from the Abagena IDPs camp.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the brutal attack as she simply said “Agan incident confirmed”.

Chairman of Makurdi Local Government, Hon. Anthony Dyegeh, also confirmed the bloody attack.

He however said eight people were killed while seven men and a woman were badly injured.

