Kindred head, 12 others killed in herdsmen attack in Benue

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Saturday night invaded the Tse-Ancha close to Agan community near the Abagena IDPs camp and reportedly killed nine people among them a kindred head of the area.

Thereafter, they proceeded to Imande-Abu, Mbayan, Logo Local Government Area and killed three brothers and a pregnant woman bringing the total number of people killed to 13.

The attack on Abagena came barely three weeks after the assassins invaded the IDPs camp, killed seven and injured scores of others. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the attack on Tse-Ancha at Agan forced thousands of residents including women and children to flee their homes to Makurdi town and other areas deemed much safe.

The scene of the attack is less than one kilometer to the Abagena IDPs camp. A resident of the community who pleaded anonymity said the attack was allegedly executed by men of the Nigeria Army in revenge for the killing of eleven of their colleagues in Bonta village, Konshisha Local Government Area.

The State Police Spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the brutal attack as she simply said “Agan incident confirmed”. Chairman, Makurdi Local Government Area, Anthony Dyegeh, also confirmed the bloody attack. He however said eight people were killed while seven men and a woman were badly injured.

Hon. Dyegeh who personally visited the scene of the attack for an on the spot assessment and evacuation of corpses said the injured persons had been taken to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi. He condemned the attack and called on various security agencies to stand up to their duties of securing the lives and property of citizens of the state.

Also, Governor Samuel Ortom’s Special Adviser on Security, Colonel Paul Hembah (rtd), who accompanied the chairman to the scene of the attack, called the people to “stop relying on federal security alone but stand up to defend themselves and their lands”.

Col. Hemba extended Governor Samuel Ortom’s condolences to the people and prayed for peace to return in the state. Sunday Telegraph gathered that a ATM card belonging to Audullahi Sabo with live and empty bullets, were found at the scene of the attack.

Member representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Mzondu, also condemned an attack on his people at Tse-Ancha in Agan council ward. Hon. Mzondu, in a statement by his media coordinator, Skilful Normal, urged the security agencies to rise up to curb incessant attacks on the people.

