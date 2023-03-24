King Charles’ France visit postponed after pension protests

King Charles III’s state visit to France has been postponed, as the nation faces further protests over pension reforms.

France’s Elysée Palace said the decision was taken because of a 10th day of protests planned for Tuesday, reports the BBC.

The trip to Paris and Bordeaux was due to begin on Sunday, but both cities saw some of the worst violence on Thursday since the protests began in January.

Officials had earlier insisted there were no known threats to the trip.

The entrance to the town hall in Bordeaux was set alight.

In the capital, tear gas was fired and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said 903 fires were lit, in a city where refuse has been left uncollected since March 6.

“This decision was taken by the French and British governments, and after a phone call between the French president and the King this morning” the Elysée said.

“So that his majesty will be welcomed in conditions which correspond our friendly relationship… this state visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

