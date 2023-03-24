News

King Charles’ France visit postponed after pension protests

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

King Charles III’s state visit to France has been postponed, as the nation faces further protests over pension reforms.

France’s Elysée Palace said the decision was taken because of a 10th day of protests planned for Tuesday, reports the BBC.

The trip to Paris and Bordeaux was due to begin on Sunday, but both cities saw some of the worst violence on Thursday since the protests began in January.

Officials had earlier insisted there were no known threats to the trip.

The entrance to the town hall in Bordeaux was set alight.

In the capital, tear gas was fired and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said 903 fires were lit, in a city where refuse has been left uncollected since March 6.

“This decision was taken by the French and British governments, and after a phone call between the French president and the King this morning” the Elysée said.

“So that his majesty will be welcomed in conditions which correspond our friendly relationship… this state visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Effective traffic management requires good parking system – LASG

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan

In line with the Lagos State Government’s Smart City goal, an organised parking system is essential for effective and efficient traffic management. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, stated this on Monday during a working visit to the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), in GRA Ikeja. He added that the […]
News

House passes Biden’s $1.75trn social spending bill, sending to Senate

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion bill to bolster the social safety net and fight climate change passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday and headed to the Senate, where divided moderates and liberals still need to reach agreement. The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, which was postponed for hours by an angry […]
News Top Stories

PIB will fast track transparency in petroleum industry –Sylva

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) recently passed by the National Assembly, would address corruption and fast track transparency and openness in the oil and gas industry once passed into law. Sylva, who spoke while after he was honoured by a team of journalists under […]

Leave a Reply