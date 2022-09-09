News

King Charles III greets mourners at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III is meeting mourners at Buckingham Palace ahead of an expected address to the nation at 18:00 BST.

People have been leaving flowers and tributes outside palaces and churches as the UK marks the death of Queen Elizabeth II, reports the BBC

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

The new King said his mother’s death was a moment of “greatest sadness for me and all members of my family”.

Bells rung out at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and in Windsor at noon in tribute to the Queen, followed by gun salutes.

The Queen steered the monarchy through turbulent times, as Britain’s Empire ended and its place in the world fundamentally changed.

She was head of state of the UK and 14 other countries, including Australia, Canada and Jamaica.

 

 

Reporter

