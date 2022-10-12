King Charles III’s coronation holds May 6, 2023

The coronation of Britain’s King Charles III will be held on May 6, 2023. The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace announces. The Queen Consort, Camilla, will also be crowned in the ceremony. A statement published by the Royal Family yesterday titled, ‘The Coronation of His Majesty The King’, read, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023. “The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. “The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.”
