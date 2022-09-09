King Charles pays tribute to his ‘darling mama’ in first address

King Charles III has addressed the nation from Buckingham Palace after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The new King renewed his mother’s “lifelong promise of service”, saying her dedication never wavered.

He said his son William would become the Prince of Wales, with his wife Catherine becoming the Princess of Wales, reports the BBC.

The King also mentioned his other son, Prince Harry, saying he expressed his love for him and Meghan.

He and Camilla, the Queen Consort, earlier greeted crowds outside the palace.

A service of prayer and reflection at St Paul’s Cathedral in London is also under way.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

