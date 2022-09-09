News

King Charles pays tribute to his ‘darling mama’ in first address

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

King Charles III has addressed the nation from Buckingham Palace after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The new King renewed his mother’s “lifelong promise of service”, saying her dedication never wavered.

He said his son William would become the Prince of Wales, with his wife Catherine becoming the Princess of Wales, reports the BBC.

The King also mentioned his other son, Prince Harry, saying he expressed his love for him and Meghan.

He and Camilla, the Queen Consort, earlier greeted crowds outside the palace.

A service of prayer and reflection at St Paul’s Cathedral in London is also under way.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Electricity consumers to pay more as DisCos hike tariff

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

    Electricity consumers in Nigeria will begin to pay more as Distribution Companies (DisCos) yesterday began the implementation of  Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO), which will lead to surge in bills for as high as 59 per cent.   The implementation of tariff review came on Sunday, November 1, a day the power sector’s privatiza-  tion, […]
News

We’ll prioritize railway infrastructure dev’t, Buhari pledges

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his government would prioritize railway development, describing rail transportation as a potent economic driver. Buhari gave this assurance Thursday at the ground breaking ceremony of the Kaduna-Kano segment of the Lagos–Kano railway modernization project. He said the take-off of construction activities on this segment of the Lagos-Kano line vividly […]
News

Ex-FHC CJ, Adamu Kafarati, dies of cardiac arrest

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu and Tunde Oyesina

A former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati, has died of cardiac arrest. The news of the passage of Justice Kafarati was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Information Officer of the Federal High Court, Catherine Oby Nwandu. The statement indicated that the former chief judge who retired […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica