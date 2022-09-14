News

King Charles, William, Harry lead procession for Queen to lie in state

Thousands of people are lining the streets around Buckingham Palace for a procession that is taking the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall.

Princes William and Harry, along with King Charles III, are walking behind the coffin and will later attend a short service, reports the BBC.

Guns are being fired in Hyde Park and Big Ben will toll every minute.

Meanwhile, long queues are forming along Albert Embankment as people wait for their turn to see the Queen’s lying-in-state.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects until Monday morning, with a huge policing operation in place.

The Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday, September 19 – a bank holiday.

 

