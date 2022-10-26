King Enakpodia dreams of collabo with Flavour, Fuji maestros

Rising Nigerian musician King Enakpodia who is on the verge of releasing a new album titled My Home to the World recently revealed plans of how he is going to take his music to greater heights.

Speaking on areas he plans to improve in his music career, King Enakpodia, whose full name is Omadogho Enakpodia, disclosed: “ since I am signed to TMY Records, I believe I will do more for the Urhobo people. I am also trying to work with famous Yoruba Fuji musicians like Abass Akande Obesere, Pasuma Wonder and Adewale Ayuba. I want to work with the popular Igbo Musician, Chinedu Okoli, better known as Flavour. This has been my dream and I believe it will happen soon.”

King Enakpodia, who is still single claimed his biggest priority is how to “take my Beautiful Urhobo language to the world through my music.”

A native of Oghara Oghareki, Ethiope West Local Government Area in Delta State, King Enakpodia, is the rave-of-the-moment musician among the Urhobo-speaking people of Delta State while he has also enjoyed growing popularity in the Niger Delta region and across Nigeria.

Regarding his coming music release, the musician who released his debut album, Fulfillment in 2008, posted an album artwork on his Instagram page, @king_enakpodia.

“The album of the year King Enakpodia the Urhobo Diamond Voice…New music video dropping soon. My fans [at] home and abroad should be expecting good music from River of Music,” he posted on” October 26, 2022.

The TMY Record artiste recently avowed that his music was influenced by his grandmother.

Said he: “I started music at an early age with my grandmother who is now late. Back then. I used to play from one party to another even though I was not invited to those occasion.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...