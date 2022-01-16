News

King Joel rewards schools at secondary school debate

…….distribute relief materials to over 400 widows, Physical challenge amongst others

As part of giving back to the society; Nigerian-American rapper, King Joel have awarded participants of the maiden edition of the Lagos State Inter- Secondary School debate held recently at the Teslim Balogun Stadium,Surulere.

With the theme’ Building a better Nigeria; The responsibility of the Parents or The Government; the competition saw six schools that includes, Agnus Dei of Little Francis, Alakoto High school, Great Trinity College, Anikeola Comprehensive School, Body of Christ and Victory Progressive International School battle for the ultimate prize of Five Hundred Thousand Naira.

Speaking on the reason for sponsoring the debate competition; King Joel disclosed that having lived a better part of his life in Lagos, Nigeria before relocating to the US; he saw the values attached to been educated in Nigeria and as such this prompted to need to sponsor a debate competition that would see the intending future leaders of tomorrow defend our country.

After a thorough battle and alighting of keen points, Agnue Dei Of Little Francis school emerged the ultimate winner as
Great Trinity College, Alakoto High School & Body Of Christ Comprehensive Secondary School emerged first and second runner-up respectively.

Other special rewards were awarded to the excellent performer at the debate;
Aninneji Esther Nmasichukwu took home cash amount of 400,000 while Ajagu favour onyedikachukwu got 100,000 as cash gift from the convener

The runner up school Igedi Oluwatoyin 200,000 and her partner Chukwukere Esther got 100,000

However, third place position was a tie between
Great Trinity College and Anikeola Comprehensive School; with all the participants that includes Obisanya Lucia, James Edinyanga, Adekanbi Wasilat and Alli Temilola getting a cash prize of 100,000 each. While other competitors got 50,000 each; 7 random kids were picked by King Joel in the crowd with a cash gift 50,000 each

On why widows, physical challenge and the vulnerable were gifted gifts and cash amount; the project coordinator, Chiori Daniel Cole disclosed that as an organization that believe in equality, it was thoughtful of us to reach out to those categories of people.

He said ‘ it will amaze you that we were able to put smile on the faces of over 400 vulnerable people that cut across widows we get less support, physically challenged by gifting them with food items and cash amount’. We hope to continue on this strides in years to come.

 

