Arts & Entertainments

King Joel set to release new single ‘Online’ Ft. Peruzzi 

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Talented Nigerian-American rapper, Joel Living God better known as ‘King Joel’ by his teaming fans has teamed up with prolific singer and ‘Amaka’ crooner, Peruzzi on a new song titled ‘Online’ that is expected to be released in the coming weeks.


Speaking King Joel noted that the new song, ‘ Online’ is a playful and danceable song that would be make list of 2020 party jamz. The new song is produced by Fresh DMW
On working with Peruzzi, King Joel disclosed that he was such an amazing soul all through the recording process and as such he is one big export the entertainment industry should look out for. He said: “Peruzzi is definitely making a song as part of my coming EP project; his talent is rare.”
King Joel was one of the Nigerians in diaspora who supported the #EndSARS movement with relief materials.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

National Theatre for restoration

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    Tony Okuyeme After several years of struggle under the grip of bureaucratic bottleneck, leading to its near comatose state, a new lease of life is under way for the nation’s cultural monument, the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, as the Federal government on Sunday handed over the facility and the 134 hectares of […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Chariots of Fire’ star, Ben Cross, dies after short illness

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chariots of Fire actor Ben Cross has died at the age of 72 after a short illness. Cross starred as the British Olympic athlete Harold Abrahams in the 1981 film, which won four Oscars, including best picture, reports Sky News. The film marked a turning point in British cinema and prompted writer Colin Welland […]
Arts & Entertainments

Over new drama series on StarTimes excites movie lovers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Movie lovers across the country can have a huge sign to be excited as TV entertainment provider, StarTimes, has introduced fresh drama series to excite its subscribers with the best TV viewing moments. The new series, Black Money Love and Bridges of Love, air on Novela E Plus.Both are in addition to thrilling series, like […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: