King Joel set to release new single ‘Online’ Ft. Peruzzi 

Talented Nigerian-American rapper, Joel Living God better known as ‘King Joel’ by his teaming fans has teamed up with prolific singer and ‘Amaka’ crooner, Peruzzi on a new song titled ‘Online’ that is expected to be released in the coming weeks.



Speaking King Joel noted that the new song, ‘ Online’ is a playful and danceable song that would be make list of 2020 party jamz. The new song is produced by Fresh DMW

On working with Peruzzi, King Joel disclosed that he was such an amazing soul all through the recording process and as such he is one big export the entertainment industry should look out for. He said: “Peruzzi is definitely making a song as part of my coming EP project; his talent is rare.”

King Joel was one of the Nigerians in diaspora who supported the #EndSARS movement with relief materials.

Like this: Like Loading...