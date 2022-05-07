King Karim! Benzema seeks icing on the cake against Atletico

For Real Madrid bragging right is the only thing at stake as they travel to Wanda Metroplitano to face city rival Atletico but the crowned La Liga champions will want to be in the right confidence level ahead of their Champions League final and will again rely on the magic of their talismanic captain Karim Benzema to avoid defeat in the Madrid Derby Sunday afternoon. Benzema is simply unstoppable this term; after narrowly missing out on Ballon d’Or last year, the Frenchman has turned on the magic, he’s been operating at a different level and it is hard to see any player better than him across Europe at the moment.

He has scored a whopping 43 goals to mark an outstanding campaign, 15 of those strikes have come in the Champions League while 11 of those were recorded in the knockout stage alone. He’s been plundering the goals in a different fashion, leading the team from the dead to the realm of glory on many occasions this term, conjuring up comebacks in the Champions League that will be remembered for a long time.

In the last-16, at halftime in the second leg, Real were 0-2 down on aggregate against PSG before a Benzema hattrick turned the game on its head. In the quarterfinal, another Benzema hattrick away at Chelsea seemed to have put the tie to bed. Even after the Blues rallied to lead 4-3 in the second leg, the Frenchman was on hand to win it in extra time. But Benzema and Real saved the most specular comeback for the semifinal against Manchester City. A Benzema brace in a 4-3 first-leg defeat kept Real in the tie but, while substitute Rodrygo’s quickfire goals in the second leg will deservedly take the plaudits, it was captain Benzema who won and scored the winning penalty in extra-time. Having often played second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo since arriving at the Bernabeu simultaneously in 2009, Benzema has taken on the lead role since the Portuguese’s departure in 2018.

Not only has he flourished as the focal point of the attack; but he’s also adapted his game to that of a modern centre forward who is just as comfortable dropping deep to launch attacks and set up goals as he is poaching in front of goal. The big prize for his show is the Champions League bug claiming a bragging right in this one will further boost their morale ahead of a showdown with Liverpool in Paris later in the month. However, it is definitely not going to be a walk in the park for Benzema and his army as their city rivals have everything to play for with a Champions League spot still on offer for them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...